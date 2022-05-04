South African viewers are in a frenzy after the dramatic passing of The Majola brothers on The Wife

While the villains angered audiences with their ruthless behaviour, peeps admit they just loved to hate the character

Social media users headed online to bid a final farewell to the forever iconic desperados

South African TV viewers still can't get over the Majola's Brother's passing. The iconic duo captivated audiences of The Wife despite their sinister ways, but it seems their bad deeds finally caught up with them.

The show's actors, Siyabonga Shibe and Ntando Mncube who play the vengeful Majola Brothers, headed online to bid their characters farewell.

However, it seems South Africans were not as ready to say goodbye. Siyabonga and Ntando have been on the show since it first aired and their acting skills constantly left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Taking to the social media streets, peeps got super emotional as they said their goodbyes:

Tawily Wily Tsotsotso said:

"I never liked them at first but then I grew fond of them, what's a story without annoying villains?"

MiniMe Jacqueline Komana said:

"They died in style though, loved the poses. Time to deal with Hlomu's boss now."

Sisandaa Kamangcobo Gumede said:

"They played their part very well. I wonder who will annoy the country now."

Cee Mmabashanyana Lebakeng said:

"When is their funeral? I want to go and make sure they are buried and never returning."

"Waste of data": 'The Wife' fans seriously underwhelmed with recent episodes

In more juicy entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that The Wife has fallen into the habit of disappointing its viewers. The action of the show seems to be falling short and fans of the telenovela are speaking up.

Khanyi Mbau's arrival of The Wife had many fans glued to Showmax as they waited to see her as Zandile the resolute. Now, many feel that the only thing keeping them interested in the show is their anticipation to see what happens with Hlomu and Zandile.

