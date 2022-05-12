Viewers of the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife have headed to social media to express that they were waiting for new episodes

Peeps are sad that they did not get their weekly dose of their favourite Zulu brothers this week because the second season is over

The Wife has been trending on social media, with fans sharing that they already miss the drama and plots in the show

The Wife viewers were now used to getting fresh episodes of their favourite telenovela every Thursday. Many woke up at the break of dawn expecting to get new episodes, but they did not get them.

Fans may have forgotten that last week's episodes were the season finale, and they have to wait for Season 3 to get a glimpse of their favourite brothers. The second season ended on a good note with Sambulo's return, the death of the infamous Majola brothers and Qhawe and Naledi's blossoming romance.

Taking to social media, peeps expressed that they were looking forward to more. Many said that it will take them a while to get used to life without their favourite show.

@NondyeboSikazwe said:

"Can they just load the new episodes already! I mean, what do they expect us to do about our craving of seeing the Zulu brothers this morning?"

@BontleMS said:

"Showmax should have uploaded a "behind the scenes" with bloopers of Season 1 and Season 2 to keep us entertained while we wait for Season 3"

@buthelezithobz commented:

"Please add him as a Majola brother they can't just disappear like that i already miss their annoying characters."

Linda Majola reportedly exits The Wife, Showmax telenovela's viewers react: “You were exceptional”

In more news about Mzansi TV shows, Briefly News previously reported that Linda Majola has reportedly exited The Wife. The talented actor took to social media to reveal that he has left the Showmax telenovela.

The star played the role of the lead character Hlomu's identical twin brother, Langa Dladla. According to reports, the telenovela's second season ended on Thursday, 5 May and Linda shared the news with his fans on the same day.

ZAlebs reports that Linda Majola took to Twitter to share that he's moving on to greener pastures.

