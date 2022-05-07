Linda Majola is moving on to greener pastures after he reportedly shared that he's exiting The Wife when it wrapped Season 2 on Thursday, 5 May

The talented actro portrayed the character of Langa Dladla, who is the lead character Hlomu's identical twin brother

The viewers of the show took to his comment section and wished him good luck for the future and also applauded him for slaying the role

Linda Majola has reportedly exited The Wife. The talented actor took to social media to reveal that he has left the Showmax telenovela.

The star played the role of lead character Hlomu's identical tin brother, Langa Dladla. According to reports, the telenovela's second season ended on Thursday, 5 May and Linda shared the news with his fans on the same day.

ZAlebs reports that Linda Majola took to Twitter to share that he's moving on to greener pastures. The star's post reads:

"Being on #TheWifeShowmax has been such an amazing experience. A beautiful portrait of dreams becoming a reality. On to greener pastures."

The Wedding Chefs presenter's fans took to his comment section to praise him for slaying the role and wished him good luck for the future.

@AnastasiMokgobu commented:

"That role was made for you, I thoroughly enjoyed every part of your acting. It came out so natural, fun and easy. You were exceptional."

@McKat_Dee wrote:

"You killed it, Boy'o."

@MalevuMandisa said:

"We have enjoyed every minute of Langa Dladla, hoping to see you in more shows in the future Linda. All the best."

@GleezyGlow commented:

"You were exceptional on the show. You have so much life to your character. To more success."

@zizipho_nzele wrote:

" 'Unamanga Mahlomu' and 'Awung'nile okuncane oe'. Oh Langa, you are a star. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Thank you for sharing your art with us, you were a marvel to watch. Fly birdie."

@Le_Rots added:

"You understood the assignment!!!! You did absolutely amazing!"

The Wife viewers show Sambulo major love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of The Wife took to social media to show love to Sambulo. The fans think he is the real leader of the Zulu family.

Showmax dropped three more episodes of the telenovela this Thursday, 24 March. The viewers believe that it's about time Sambulo, a role played by Sipho Ndlovu, leads the family from the front as he has proved time and again that he'll do anything to protect them.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the actor spoke about how he deals with fame that comes with being part of the star-studded cast of The Wife.

