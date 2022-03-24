The Wife is trending again as the telenovela's viewers have taken to social media to react to the latest episodes of their favourite show

The fans are showing major love to Sambulo, a character portrayed by Sipho Ndlovu, for the way he has been leading and protecting the Zulu family from their fierce rivals

The fans also questioned Khanyi Mbau's character's role as many shared that they thought Season 2's storyline was all about her since she returned from prison

The viewers of The Wife have taken to social media to show love to Sambulo. The fans think he is the real leader of the Zulu family.

‘The Wife’ stars Khanyi Mbau, who plays the role of Zandile, and Sipho Ndlovu portrays the character of Sambulo. Image: @mbaureloaded, @spholaricky

Source: Instagram

Showmax dropped three more episodes of the telenovela this Thursday, 24 March. The viewers believe that it's about time Sambulo, a role played by Sipho Ndlovu, leads the family from the front as he has proved time and again that he'll do anything to protect them.

Peeps took to Twitter to also question Zandile's role in the show since she came out of prison. Many shared that they thought Season 2's storyline was all about her but claimed they have not seen that. Khanyi Mbau plays the role of Zandile.

@SaneSidimba commented:

"Honestly I hate this animosity between Hlomu and Zandile. Its time for these people to get their own homes. This commune thing is annoying."

@KingBishop2nd said:

"Apart from having sex, what exactly does Zandile do on this show? Isn’t Season 2 about her?"

@iamMihlalii wrote:

"Please! It's Sambulo’s time to shine now. Im looking forward to his and Mqoqi’s storyline. I think he has proven himself worthy to be the leader, clearly he has shown that he is more than just that brother who is always in the background."

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

"If y'all thought uBhut omdala is the leader of the family you are wrong, Sambulo is the real leader of the family, he makes things happen."

