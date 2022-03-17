The Wife's Qhawe dropped a major bomb on the latest episode of the telenovela, which got the viewers of the show talking on social media

The viewers of the Showmax telenovela were shook when Qhawe told Mqhele that his wife, Hlomu, committed adultery with him in front of the whole family

The fans seemed to enjoy the three new episodes that dropped on Thursday, but the scene that raised their eyebrows was when Qhawe went wild and exposed Hlomu

The Wife is trending again this Thursday, 17 March. The telenovela viewers have taken to social media to react to Qhawe's decision to drop a major bomb in front of his whole family.

Qhawe told his brother Mqhele that he shared a bed with his wife. The other Zulu brothers were away on the night Qhawe and Hlomu slept together.

Excited viewers of the Showmax telenovela took to Twitter to react to the three episodes that dropped on Thursday.

Qhawe, a role played by Kwenzo Ngcobo, topped the trends list for exposing Hlomu for committing adultery.

@stoksiiee said:

"QHAWE!!! telling Mqhele he slept with his wife in the presence of the whole family."

@geraldene_myaka commented:

"Not bloody #Qhawe outing #Hlomu in front of #Mqhele and the family about the baby and who's the father! Qhawe is so anoooooying yezwani. He just bored meeee."

@noliqwa_n wrote:

"I'm starting to think Qhawe is allergic to peace."

@PhindyMakhubo added:

"Qhawe has no peace shame, he had to tell Mqhele that he slept with his wife."

'The Wife' viewers react to Hlomu and Qhawe's betrayal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Qhawe and Hlomu hogged social media trends as viewers reacted to their moment of unthought-of passion.

It was the season finale of The Wife, and producers spoiled fans with four episodes. A lot happened in those gripping two hours, but one thing that peeps can't seem to shake is Qhawe and Hlomu's bedroom scene.

While the rest of the Zulu brothers were away busting Zandile out of prison, Qhawe stayed behind and found comfort in his brother's wife. The two stunned viewers as they gave in to their urges in the bedroom.

