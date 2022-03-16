Media personality Thando Thabethe took to social media to announce that Season 3 of Housekeepers will premiere on Mzansi Magic next month

Excited viewers of the telenovela shared that they can't wait to watch their fave actress slay her tole of Linda Ndlovu in the dramatic series

Many shared that they are happy that Thando is back to continue playing the lead role because they thought she died during the show's last episode on Season 2

Season 3 of Housekeepers will premiere on 4 April on Mzansi Magic. Thando Thabethe took to social media to announce the exciting news.

The actress' fans shared that they cannot wait to watch their fave slay her role of Linda Ndlovu. The stans shared that they now have a reason to watch TV again because their favourite show is coming back soon.

Many peeps shared that they thought Linda died during the finale of Season 2. They also praised the show's writers for creating an intriguing storyline.

Thando Thabethe announced the news on Twitter and entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also shared the news on his timeline.

Excited fans are looking forward to Monday, 4 April.

@missheavenss01 said:

"Can't wait to see @Thando_Thabethe in actionnnnn."

@RamabulanaRams commented:

"No maaannn like I really cannot can, LET'S GO!!! The reason to watch TV activated @Thando_Thabethe!!!!"

@selemeng wrote:

"OMG I’m so happy & excited. Just saw this. I really literally almost fell off my wheelchair because I’m so excited and happy. Can’t wait, I’m literally jumping up and down in my wheelchair and dancing in my wheelchair. You made my day. Thank you."

@SIYA_VS added:

"This series is so good and well written. Yeses."

