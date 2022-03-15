Scandal! 's Hlengiwe stirred up a steamy romance with a new gut in town, Dr Mugari, and the viewers of the show are here for it

Hlengiwe lives with her boyfriend, Amo, but she told the doc that she's single and the fans of the show are happy that she's snacking on the side just like her cheating bae

Other peeps are feeling sorry for Mbali because her sis is now too attached to her baby and don't think Mbali will get her baby back any time soon

Hlengiwe trended on social media when she started cheating on her bae with a new guy in town. Scandal! viewers are here for Hlengiwe's new romance with Dr Mugari.

‘Scandal’ star Nunu Khumalo plays the role of Hlengiwe. Image: @nunukhumalo

Source: Instagram

Hlengiwe, a role played by Nunu Khumalo, won the hearts of the fans when she finally decided to have a bit of fun on the side. She's currently living with her boyfriend Amo but told the Doc she's single.

Fans were happy to see her happy because Amo has put her through a lot with his two-timing ways. Peeps took to Twitter to react to the steamy scene of Hlengiwe and the handsome doctor.

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"Every chance Hlengiwe gets, she should cheat. What Amo doesn't know won't kill him?? Besides, he did it first. And I love the fact that he thinks she is boring and wouldn't cheat. That means my queen can cheat in peace."

@kwanda_ said:

"Hlengiwe starting a new relationship just like that."

@Kumkanikaz2 commented:

"I suspect as soon as the Dr discover that Hlengiwe has a man he won't want to pursue her, he seem like a genuine guy with good intentions,definitely not interested in being involved in messy situations. this is exactly why Hlengiwe need to dump Amo ASAP."

@Just_Lungile added:

"Not Hlengiwe leaving the part that she has a boyfriend and they live together."

Some peeps were shook by Mbali's sis who is now too attached to Mbali's baby.

@Mafungwashe_K commented:

"Mbali's sister will get attached to this baby and she won't want to give it up, strue."

@Angella_her wrote:

"Mbali will not get this baby, lil sis is getting attached."

