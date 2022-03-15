Babes Wodumo seems to have enjoyed the publicity she gained from the video of her kissing her male bestie, so she shared another one

This time around, the gqom star posted a video of herself asking a different man to give her a kiss, claiming it's her cousin

Mampintsha showed up in the comment section to give his two cents on his wife's lip-locking extracurricular activities

Babes Wodumo seems to be on a mission to make the public question her marriage to Mampintsha. The media personality is back at it again, kissing other men, but this time her husband had something to say about it.

Mampintsha has shared his opinion of his wife, Babes Wodumo, kissing other men. Image: @mampintsha_shimora and @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo seems to have made a habit out of kissing men that aren't her husband, Mampintsha. The musician has stirred up some mixed reactions with her newest kissing video.

ZAlebs reports that Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo's marriage became a public discussion after fans felt that Babes was disrespecting the boundaries of that union. The singer had the whole of Mzansi questioning the need for married women to have male besties.

After seeing all of the heated comments, Babes Wodumo decided to stir the pot a little bit more and post a second video. This time around, the man in the video is said to be one of her relatives.

This time, Mampintsha did stay mute as he commented:

"uKiss wonyaka lo. Othi ngiyofaka izibuko fast. (This is the kiss of the year. Let me quickly put my glasses on.)"

Followers also had something to say about Babes the notorious kisser.

@boet_bianco said:

"Showmax weddings must be investigated."

@bucy_32 wrote:

"Maybe she’s hacked."

@lehlogonolo commented:

"Nna tbh I thought you were still with Mampintsha."

@xolindoni said:

"They look alike, is it her brother?"

