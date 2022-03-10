Award-winning Gqom singer Babes Wodumo and her mother in law Zama Gumede have finally buried the hatchet and reconciled

The who pair had a nasty mather in law and daughter in law relationship following a public feud has kissed and made up

Babes Wodumo's husband Mampintsha shared the news of the reconciliation on his social media pages

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo and her mother in law Zama Gumede are letting what happened in the past stay there. The pair who had reportedly not seen eye to eye for some time after a public feud is now in good books.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s Mom Zama Gumede Reconcile After a Public Feud, Mzansi Shares Mixed Reactions

Source: Instagram

It all started when Zama Gumede publicly accused Babes Wodumo of disrespecting her and controlling her son Mampintsha. She even said that she disapproved of the celebrity couple's union.

According to The South African, Mampintsha's mother even accused the Redemption hitmaker of faking her pregnancy. The publication further states that Zama Gumede made all these allegations in a video that went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans were however surprised to see a picture of Gumede and Babes Wodumo together. In the picture posted by Mampintsha on his Instagram page, the two women are seen giving each other a pat on the chicks while the proud grandmother holds baby Sponge.

The music producer simply captioned the picture of his two favourite ladies with a heart emoji.

Mzansi took to the comments section to applaud both Babes Wodumo and Zama Gumede for burying the hatchet.

@andiswa_amandosi wrote:

"Siyabonga that they have reconciled with each other."

@besfren_nu_era said:

"Yayinhle lento"

@sloe_m_ wrote:

"yinhle lento esiyibonayo… umamezala noMakoti… bendawonye."

Babes Wodumo applauds herself for achievements and standing Up to cyberbullies, Mzansi shows her love

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, is a household name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The star has given fans timeless classics such as Wololo and Angisona.

The self-proclaimed queen of Gqom music has been in the industry for some years and just like many other celebrities she had had her own share of drama. Babes Wodumo's name has topped headlines and social media trending lists for different reasons, one being her relationship and marriage with Mampintsha.

The 27-year-old star recently took to her social media page to reminisce about the battles she has overcome. She also touched on her accomplishments despite the setbacks. Posting a collage of her pictures and album covers.

Source: Briefly News