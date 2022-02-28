Babes Wodumo has clapped for herself for being able to survive in the nail-biting Mzansi entertainment industry

The self-acclaimed Gqom queen who has four albums and a reality show under her belt has also spoken about how she was able to ignore cyberbullies

Babes Wodumo's fans flooded the comments section to show the celebrity who is often mocked for allegedly not being able to speak fluent English some love

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bongekile Simelane popularly known as Babes Wodumo is a household name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The star has given fans timeless classics such as Wololo and Angisona.

Babes Wodumo has given herself a pat on the back for being able to withstand cyberbullies. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The self-proclaimed queen of Gqom music has been in the industry for some years and just like many other celebrities she had had her own share of drama. Babes Wodumo's name has topped headlines and social media trending lists for different reasons, one being her relationship and marriage with Mampintsha.

The 27-year-old star recently took to her social media pages to reminisce about the battles she has overcome. She also touched on her accomplishments despite the setbacks. Posting a collage of her pictures and album covers she wrote:

"My hard work I’ve travelled the world, made mistakes, spoken my mind and feelings got judged by being human, some even made assumptions because they heard from whoever but I still stood my ground."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The mother of one also addressed how she has been bullied for choosing to conduct interviews and public engagements in her mother tongue, reports TimesLive.

"Cyberbullies came like a flood but I still stood, wrote and did interviews nge mother tongue kwafana they said ”Babes doesn’t know English,” I wrote and did interviews ngesingisi” Ubhalelwe ubani?”

Fans also showed the singer and dancer some love. Taking to the comments section of her post, they praised her for her resilience.

@lihlewakhe commented:

"Stand tall mommy. Siyimbokodo thina we fight till we drop."

@nosimomhlungu noted:

"My queenmama kaSponge."

@kingmax126 wrote:

"Gqom Queen Kay1 wish u all the best mama ka Sponge."

@asanda_keswa said:

"Head up, gorgeous ❤️"

Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha again, Mzansi intrigued

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has taken to social media again to accuse Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to give her a beating.

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at Makhadzi is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claims:

"You're having an affair with my man. You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man. Master KG wanted me but I said no because I know you, but you went ahead and slept with my man."

Source: Briefly News