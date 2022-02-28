Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza again have Saffas gushing over their colourful friendship

Lasizwe surprised the beauty influencer during one of her masterclasses held in Durban over the weekend

Rocking up at the venue, Lasizwe gifted Mihlali a fresh bouquet, much to the excitement of the crowd in attendance

Few friendships are as rock-solid as Mzansi's own celebrated beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza's.

Mihlali is fresh from delivering another one of her popular Beauty and The Beat Masterclasses in Durban at the weekend. Pairing up with one of SA's leading fashion retailers, Mihlali gave a specialised class on beauty tips and techniques.

Little did she know that while speaking to guests inside the packed conference room, her bestie would waltz in and surprise her in some way. A 19-second clip shared on Twitter by Mihlali takes fans of the two influencers into the venue and showcases the moment her comedian BFF presents her with a fresh bouquet.

Delighted cheers from attendees went up as Lasizwe walked over to Mihlali at the podium to gift her before snatching her up in a warm embrace. Mihlali later shared a short clip of their sweet moment online, gushing over their spectacular friendship.

She wrote:

"When I think of you, the word consistent comes to mind. You've been so consistent in the love and care you've shown me in this friendship and I appreciate that so much! I love you so much. Thank you, my F."

Fans mesmerised by bond

The video, which was viewed more than 73 000 times and gained over 9 000 likes, attracted a flood of excited reactions from followers. Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

@hlongwane_luu wrote:

"I love what @lasizwe is doing by buying flowers for his friends. Uphikisa lesisho esithi dead people receive more flowers than alive people because regret is greater than gratitude. Show gratitude at all times!!"

@Mphow_banda said:

"Mihlali works so hard, she deserves the flowers. Lasizwe is such a sweetheart."

@Bheki_The_Great added:

"Lasizwe really knows how to hold it down (in Ricky's voice). He really does take care of his people. No Kizzy."

Boity stuns Mihlali by demanding R450k girlfriend allowance

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that any man in South Africa itching to call Boity Thulo his woman best arm himself with an unhesitant bank balance to support that ambition.

While chatting away with Mihlali, Thulo made known her all too realistic expectation of needing her man to fork out a cool R450 000 per month girlfriend allowance.

Mihlali, who had just moments before revealed she was the recipient of a monthly R50 000 allowance, was bowled over by the response from her counterpart, even getting up and walking off to try and process what she'd heard before returning.

