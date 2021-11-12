The tea was not only recently spilled but served hot on Mihlali Ndamase's Cocktail Hour YouTube show

The influencer had a sit down with Boity Thulo, which saw their chat dominated by talk of a girlfriend allowance

Thulo dropped a huge bombshell by revealing she expects an allowance nearing half a million rand monthly

Any man in South Africa itching to call media personality Boity Thulo his woman best arm himself with an unhesitant bank balance to support the sort of ambition.

While chatting away with local "It Girl" influencer Mihlali Ndamase, Thulo made known her all too realistic expectation of needing her man to fork out a cool R450 000 per month girlfriend allowance.

Boity did anything but mince her words when airing her steep girlfriend allowance demands. Image: @boity, @mihlalii_m.

Source: Instagram

Ndamase, who had just moments before revealed she was the recipient of a monthly R50 000 allowance, was bowled over by the response from her counterpart, even getting up and walking off to try and process what she'd heard before returning.

"If you're giving me, like, at least R450k a month, I wouldn't bother you. I wouldn't bother you," said Thulo frivolously.

The two were chatting on Ndamase's Cocktail Hour YouTube show, where they made the drinks flow while digging into relationship talk, among a host of things.

However, Ndamase was not the only one taken aback by the Ba Kae hitmaker's steep demands, as the socials were slick with talk of the infamous allowance expectation.

Many not only questioned why the businesswoman and artist would have such an expectation but which man in Mzansi has a pocket deep enough to service her grand lifestyle.

Followers in disbelief over steep price

Taking a deep dive into the comments section, Briefly News brings readers all the alarming reactions from social media users.

@SimplyChuene wrote:

"Boity and Mihlali are gonna awaken the broke boys today. It’s gonna be a long day chiile."

@thirsty_sphe said:

"Boity downplayed Mihlali's R50k, and wants R450k a month? Xoli here saw fog with a mere R5k."

@Sydney_Maliba added:

"Imagine a man who affords R450k a month and still needs Boity's spotlight, bafati bayasangana straight."

Mihlali and Boity chat about her R50k girlfriend allowance

As previously reported by Briefly News, many people dream to have Ndamase as their girlfriend, but the big question is, would they afford it?

Last month The South African reported that Ndamase shook the internet when she announced that her make-up artist fee was a whopping R25k.

The price had peeps wondering who her target market was considering most women could never afford that. Ndamase's latest conversation with Thulo proved that she really was in her own lane.

The media personality shared how much she used to get as a girlfriend allowance. While most women would smile over a bouquet of roses at date night, Mihlali used to get a R50k bank deposit.

Source: Briefly.co.za