Mihlali Ndamase is easily one of the most recognisable influencers in Mzansi and her bank account balance is telling of the success she's acquired

Boity sat down to have a chat with the famous influencer and the conversation has been trending since Mihlali shared some spicy details about her love life

Peeps were stunned to hear the kind of gifts Mihlali got just for being someones bae, one follower was beyond shook considering she would settle for R500

Many people dream to have beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase as their girlfriend, but the big question is, would they afford it? Boity sat down with the social media icon and found out just how much it costs to call her bae.

Mihlali has shared how much she's gotten for girlfriend allowance with Boity. Image: @mihlalii_m and @boity

Just last month The South African reported that Mihlali shook the internet when she announced that her make-up artist fee was a whopping R25k. The price had peeps wondering who her target market was considering most women could never afford that.

Mihlali's latest conversation with Boity proved that she really is in her own lane. The media personality shared how much she used to get as a girlfriend allowance. While most women would smile over a bouquet of roses at date night, Mihlali used to get a R50k bank deposit.

Tweeps saw the video of the conversation and simply could not just let it slide. Twitter was set alight as peeps reacted to this revelation.

Mihlali spills the tea on how much she paid for a tiny Louis Vuitton bag

Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase appeared on Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth show on YouTube. She spilt a whole lot of tea on the show. Mihlali revealed more info on her relationship with one of the Major League twins and spoke about rumours doing the rounds that she had taken someone's man.

What had the viewer's jaws drop was that she dropped R40k on a tiny Louis Vuitton bag.

Mihlali answered Lasizwe's questions about which Major League twin she dated and she revealed that it was Banele Mbere.

On accusations that she stole someone's man, she said that she and her accusers are adults and also human beings. She is adamant that she doesn't know how to steal.

