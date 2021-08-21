Mihlali Spills the Tea on How Much She Paid for a Tiny Louis Vuitton Bag

Mihlali Ndamase appeared on Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth show where she addressed a number of rumours

She also revealed how much she paid for a very tiny Louis Vuitton Bag, a jaw-dropping R40k

Among the things she addressed was her relationship with one of the Major League twins and how she allegedly stole someone's man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mihlali Ndamase appeared on Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth show on YouTube. She spilt a whole lot of tea on the show.

Mihlali revealed more info on her relationship with on of the Major League twins and spoke about rumours doing the rounds that she had taken someone's man.

What had the viewer's jaws drop was that she dropped R40k on a tiny Louis Vuitton bag.

Mihlali revealed that she had spent R40k on a tiny Louis Vuitton bag. Photo credit: Lasizwe Dambuza/YouTube

Source: UGC

Mihlali answered Lasizwe's questions about which Major League twin she dated and she revealed that it was Banele Mbere.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

On accusations that she stole someone's man, she said that she and her accusers are adults and also human beings. She is adamant that she doesn't know how to steal.

Social media users reacted to the hilarious episode

meloh.mdluli:

"I love how creative you are Lasizwe your work is remarkable ❤️."

Prince Nduli:

"One thing about Lasizwe chile; he will stand up, and make it seem like he's hiding and laugh his way through the last question!! It's always the last one that gets him ♥️."

Dion Sibanda:

"Mihlali and Lasziwe make a good combo❤️. When Lasziwe laughs I can't help but joinhe's so funny. #RoadTo1million swirie."

Oh boy: Lasizwe to rock the boat with celebrity tell all show

Lasizwe Dambuza is rocking the streets of Celebville after announcing a new show. The show will be exclusively on YouTube and is titled Drink or Tell The Truth!.

The premise is exactly as the name suggests; celebrity guests will be invited to the show and asked questions, should they refuse to answer, they will have to drink some alcohol.

Sharing a teaser clip from the show, Lasizwe managed to show Mzansi that it’s definitely something we don’t want to miss.

Mzansi stans Zahara, takes her side in beef with Zodwa Wabantu

Briefly News reported that a lot of people were talking about Zahara on Wednesday evening. She was trending on Twitter after Zodwa Wabantu appeared on a snippet of Lasizwe Dambuza's new YouTube show.

Zodwa came out of nowhere and said that she could not stand Zahara, dropping the B-word in the process.

A lot of social media users took Zahara's side even if they didn't know what had happened.

Source: Briefly.co.za