Wololo: Babes Wodumo Set To Headline Her Very Own Concert

Babes Wodumo has been off the grid for well over a year with the pandemic and her mommy and wifey duties keeping her from the stage

The Wololo hitmaker has been busy filming a reality show called Uthando lodumo with hubby Mampintsha, that will premiere on Mzansi Magic

While fans are excited about the reality show, they certainly missed seeing her perform and so the Gqom Queen announced that she will be back in business

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo rocked music charts for the longest time before the pandemic hit. Babes took a much-needed break from her career when baby Sponge arrived. The Gandaganda hitmaker has shared that fans won't have to miss her much longer she is coming back with a bang.

Babes Wodumo is getting ready to frontline her return concert. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Since Babes Wodumo has been off the scene for quite some time, she wanted the perfect way to reconnect with her fans. ZAlebs reports that she came up with the idea of Night In Concert to do just that. This show is meant to be a treat for her fans as well as herself as her return to the biz.

Babes shared the exciting news on her Instagram, where it was so well received by her fans. The concert is set to take place in the first week of December and most Babes stans wish they could just fast forward the time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Babes spoke to Daily Sun about the show and this is what she had to say:

"Firstly, I’m excited because this is the first time I get to host my own show. Secondly, what’s important for me right now is to reconnect with people who love Babes and her music, and all the music lovers. I cannot wait to get onto that stage and perform for my fans. This is an event that I want to mark as the festive season’s party starter in KZN."

"They must wait": Babes Wodumo declares son 'Sponge' will not be exposed to SA social media

Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has put a firm foot down in declaring that her newborn baby 'Sponge' will not be exposed to the harsh environment of Mzansi social media.

The entertainer, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, and who together with her baby daddy and long-term partner and manager, Mampintsha, is no stranger to being trolled online, is decidedly playing her cards close to her chest on this one.

In a recent Daily Sun interview, Babes Wodumo revealed that she has undertaken to shield her baby from the cruel world of social media for as long as it takes.

Source: Briefly.co.za