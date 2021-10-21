Babes Wodumo has noted that she will not share pictures of her new son on social media

The Gqom artist said she has opted to shield her newborn son, known only as 'Sponge', from social media

The sultry performer added she does not want the apparent negativity online to rub off on her son

Babes Wodumo has put a firm foot down in declaring that her newborn baby 'Sponge' will not be exposed to the harsh environment of Mzansi social media.

The entertainer, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, and who together with her baby daddy and long-term partner and manager, Mampintsha, is no stranger to being trolled online, is decidedly playing her cards close to her chest on this one.

Babes Wodumo is adamant that not revealing her son 'Sponge' on social media is the best way to deflect the negativity. Image: @babes_wodumo.

In a recent Daily Sun interview, Babes Wodumo revealed that she has undertaken to shield her baby from the cruel world of social media for as long as it takes.

She said isn't ready to give peeps a glimpse of her Sponge (not his real name) just yet as social media users have a tendency of making snarky remarks, and aren't considerate of the next person's feelings.

Online negativy affects close ones

The sultry performer said she does not want the inherent negativity on social media to rub off on her son, let alone any member of her family, as the content often shared online impacts those close to her.

"That is the cruelty that we as celebrities have to deal with it on a daily. This cruelty doesn't affect only us but our families as well. So, as caring parents, we can't expose our son to such cruelty," she said adamantly.

In addition to not wanting to share any pictures of their bundle of joy, the couple has not made the child's real name known, only releasing his alias 'Sponge' to the public, according to ZAlebs.

“We are aware that people want to see Sponge. Some want to know his real name. However, they must wait. That will be revealed when the time is right. For now, while they are waiting, they must focus on enjoying our music.”

