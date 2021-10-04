Babes Wodumo: 10 Pics of Gqom Queen's Baby Sponge Wodumo's 'Sip and See' Party

Babes Wodumo and her boo Mampintsha hosted a "sip and see" party to introduce their bundle of joy, Sponge Wodumo, to their close friends

The Qgom stars invited music industry peers, mostly from Durban, to the lit Sponge Bob themed party

In the 10 pics of the event that Babes shared on social media, she posed with a Sponge Bob cake because the reality TV stars have not officially introduced their son to the public

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Babes Wodumo and her hubby Mampintsha introduced their bundle of joy, Sponge Wodumo to their friends at the weekend. The two singers invited their close friends, mostly industry peers, to the "Sip and See" party a few days ago.

Babes Wodumo and her boo Mampintsha hosted Sponge Wodumo's 'sip and see' party. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star's industry mates blessed Sponge with gifts during the Sponge Bob Square Pants themed party. The eLamont hitmaker took to social media to thank her peeps who made it to the party.

Babes Wodumo posted snaps of the party on Instagram so that her followers could see how lit the party for her young man was. As they haven't showed Sponge's face to the public, most of the snaps had Babes posing with a Sponge Bob cake, according to TshisaLIVE.

Swipe right below to check out all the pics:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Babes also took to Instagram and posted a few videos of herself and her friends getting down during the party. Check out one of the videos below:

Mzansi concerned about Babes Wodumo's physical appearance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few weeks and it seems she just can’t shake the negativity.

The musician recently held a party for friends and family to meet her son Sponge. The event was a stunning affair and Babes was dressed to the nines. The starlet wore a mustard yellow dress and a curly wig.

She looked great, however many of her fans were a little concerned over her weight loss and gaunt face. They took to social media to share their thoughts and concerns. Theequeenfifi said:

"Babes we love you hey and it saddens me to see you in this state…my advice is avoid the media for some time and work on yourself, find yourself strength again, then come back stronger."

Source: Briefly.co.za