South African singer and media personality Babes Wodumo is the name on everybody's tongue once again

The Mzansi celebrity recently hosted a party for her baby boy, Sponge and shared a video of her self at the event

Many of her fans, however raised concerns about the way Babes Wodumo looked as they felt that she did not look herself

Babes Wodumo has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few weeks and it seems she just can’t shake the negativity.

Babes Wodumo's appearance has many people concerned. Image: @babeswodumo

The musician recently held a party for friends and family to meet her son Sponge. The event was a stunning affair and Babes was dressed to the nines.

The starlet wore a mustard yellow dress and a curly wig. She looked great, however many of her fans were a little concerned over her weight loss and gaunt face.

They took to social media to share their thoughts and concerns.

Khanyisanodlwana said:

“Hayini…Nguye lo manyan?” (Is this really her?)

Theequeenfifi said:

“Babes we love you hey and it saddens me to see you in this state…my advice is avoid the media for some time and work on yourself, find yourself strength again, then come back stronger.”

Zanelle_h said:

“What’s going on with Babes?”

Dakalmeanshappy said:

“Eish Babes.”

Babes Wodumo goes full damage control mode after disturbing video trends

In other concerning Babes Wodumo news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has responded to the outcry that resulted after a viral video saw her screaming at a local petrol station.

The footage trended on social media on Monday but Babes has tried to smother the flames by claiming that it was a music video shoot.

Taking to Facebook, Babes Wodumo explained that it was a music video shoot for her new song: “Asiwona amaPhoyisa, Saba Layikhaya”.

However, the story did not go down well with social media users who pointed out that there was no camera crew filming the incident.

The entertainer proceeded to turned off her comments section on the post.

