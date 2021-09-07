Babes Wodumo has confirmed that it was indeed her that was screaming in a now-viral music video

The media personality tried to pour cold water over the outrage and concern sparked from the footage by saying that it was just a music video

Mzansi fans, however, did not buy the excuse, forcing Babes to disable the comments section on the post

Babes Wodumo has responded to the outcry that resulted after a viral video saw her screaming at a local petrol station. The footage trended on social media on Monday but Babes has tried to smother the flames by claiming that it was a music video shoot.

Babes Wodumo has confirmed that the 'drunk girl' video was indeed her. Image: @babeswodumo

Taking to Facebook, Babes Wodumo explained that it was a music video shoot for her new song:

“Asiwona amaPhoyisa, Saba Layikhaya”.

However, the story did not go down well with social media users who pointed out that there was no camera crew filming the incident.

The entertainer proceeded to turned off her comments section on the post.

Babes Wodumo had Mzansi shook when the video surfaced on social media. Briefly News broke the story of the disturbing footage but, at the time, could not confirm if the woman was indeed Babes Wodumo. We can now confirm that it was definitely the Wololo hitmaker.

Viral video of Babes Wodumo screaming at petrol station concerns fans

A video of Babes Wodumo in a distressed state went viral on social media. In the footage, the woman could be seen screaming for help while police attempted to assist her.

According to Twitter user @ky_bizana, who shared the clip online, the woman in the clip was apparently drunk and refusing assistance. The social media user said:

“Heartbroken after seeing @BABESWODUMO this drunk in Westville this weekend, cops tried to help but she kept screaming help.”

The video left a lot of her fans concerned and many wondered if she was indeed drunk or under the influence of something else.

Babes Wodumo recently became a mother and many were concerned about how she was raising her child while behaving in this manner.

