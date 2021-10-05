Emma's Painful Scene on #TheRiver1Magic Trends as Fans' Emotions Run High

Emma's painful scene on popular telenovela The River trended as the viewers of the show's emotions ran high

The hashtag #TheRiver1Magic trended after the sad scene of the sexual abuse aired on Monday night, 4 October

The fans of the show said it was painful to watch the scene of the abuse of Emma - a character portrayed by actress Lunathi Mampofu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The River trended on social media following Emma's painful scene. The viewers emotions ran high after they watched the sad scene of Emma being sexually abused.

Lunathi Mampofu plays the role of Emma on #TheRiver1Magic. Image: @lunathimampofu

Source: Instagram

The fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode after the painful scene aired on Monday night, 4 October. Many of them expressed that women go through the most in life.

Actress Lunathi Mampofu plays the character of Emma in the 1Magic telenovela. After being sexually assaulted, the culprit left her crying in the office and bragged he was on his way to his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took to Twitter to share their views on sexual abuse and how they felt after watching the scene. Check out some of their comments below:

@zanikgope said:

"The Emma episode has triggered some sad past we thought we have buried."

@Namie_IE wrote:

"Emma, why do women have to go through this. Yho that scene was too painful to watch."

@MissLekhudu commented:

"Anyone violating another human, in any shape or form should never be comfortable to watch."

@Kitwa_MissK said:

"His eyes were toooo creepy for consensual...."

mokgolo_eunice added:

"I feel so sad because this is what women go through everyday in the country. I literally cried watching this!"

Pearl Modiadie's fans worried about her red left eye in video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Modiadie suffered from a terrible migraine recently. The throbbing headache left the media personality with a red left eye.

The star's worried fans thought someone had beat her up. They flooded her comment section on Instagram Stories with messages of concern after their fave posted a video of herself with the red eye.

The former Metro FM presenter had to explain to the concerned fans that she had the worst headache of her life. Pearl Modiadie denied that someone had roughed her up.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner reiterated:

"I am okay now but I wasn't when I took that video because I had the worst migraine in the world. I was fine by the morning though but yea I am getting messages of concern. I am really okay, I promise."

Source: Briefly.co.za