South Africans had many questions after a video of a woman frantically screaming for help at a petrol station went viral

In the footage, a lady resembling Babes Wodumo is seen looking distressed and screaming for help as police attempt to calm her down

Mzansi social media users were disturbed by the clip and weighed in with their thoughts on the matter and whether it was Babes in the video or not

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a woman that looks like Babes Wodumo in a distressed state has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the woman can be seen screaming for help while police attempt to assist her.

A disturbing video of someone that looked like Babes Wodumo left fans concerned. Image: @babeswodumo/ Instagram and @ky_Bizana/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to Twitter user @ky_bizana, who shared the clip online, the woman in the clip was apparently drunk and refusing assistance. The social media user said:

“Heartbroken after seeing @BABESWODUMO this drunk in Westville this weekend, cops tried to help but she kept screaming help.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The video left a lot of her fans concerned and many wondered if she was indeed drunk or under the influence of something else.

Babes Wodumo recently became a mother and many were concerned about how she was raising her child while behaving in this manner, if it indeed was her.

Here are some reactions to the disturbing footage:

@yollzz_d said:

“Ooooh haybo she still drinks like this?”

@10gee_khumi said:

“I really hate how Babes messed up her career. I could be wrong though but this is sad.”

@phil8703 said:

“I am really disappointed because I thought being married would get her to act right and stop misbehaving.”

@samusicnewsfanmag said:

“Poor baby girl. I pray she is OK and gets help so this kind of thing doesn't happen again.”

@miss_setwaba said:

“This woman doesn’t look okay.”

Some fans did not believe the woman in the video was Babes Wodumo

The woman in the video appears to be sitting on, or standing in the door, of a police van at a petrol station while frantically screaming for help.

It's unclear why she was calling for help. Many didn't believe the woman in the video was Babes.

@Mvumeni_m commented:

"That's not Babes Wodumo!"

@uHlabangane_ wrote:

"The babes we know would be screaming "ngisizeni bo" not help help."

Briefly News reached out to Babes Wodumo and she had not yet responded at the time of publishing.

Babes Wodumo leaves Mzansi howling in viral video

Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo has been trending a lot on social media recently. Briefly News reported that the dancer recently left Mzansi in stitches after a viral video of her made the rounds on social media.

The footage showed Babes and her friends chatting to fans via a live stream. During the stream, someone demanded that Babes pay back money she owes her. An irate Babes put the woman on blast and explained that she wanted money from a makeup session she did with her months ago.

Clearly annoyed by the woman, Babes went on to berate her, much to the amusement of the friends around her. Social media users were, surprisingly, not upset at Babes for her behaviour as it really is on brand for Babes.

Source: Briefly.co.za