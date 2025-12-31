Tumisho Masha has celebrated spending time with his daughter this festive season, sharing some of their precious moments

This comes after a lengthy custody battle with his ex-wife, Zozibini Mtongana, which lasted for about eight years

Mzansi applauded the actor for fighting hard to regain access to his daughter, with many offering their mixed reactions

South African actor Tumisho Masha is over the moon after allegedly getting access to spend time with his daughter.

In a sweet Instagram post, the star shared how he fought to get access to his baby girl for eight years, because he and his ex-wife have not been seeing eye to eye. The star previously revealed that the false allegations almost cost him his career.

Tumisho spends time with daughter

In 2023, the former Saints and Sinners star was granted the opportunity to gain access to his baby girl. In the Instagram post on 30 December 2025, after fetching his daughter from the airport, Masha said he was unlawfully arrested because of an incident that the court found to be a false allegation of GBV.

"Today marks a full-circle moment for me. This morning, I collected my daughter at the airport to begin my half of the holidays. Eight years ago, on this very day, I was unlawfully arrested, a fact later confirmed by the courts, on a false accusation of kidnapping my own child, at a time when I wasn’t even granted sleepovers. Since then, I have spent years navigating the same legal battles, fighting simply to be a present and equal father," he wrote.

The actor celebrated this sweet victory, saying every struggle was worth this moment that he now gets to share with his baby girl.

"Every setback, every delay, every moment of injustice was worth it for the 50/50 contact I now get to enjoy. When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no. No person, no system, no circumstance is bigger than God’s plan," he shared.

Watch the cute moments below:

Mzansi reacts to Tumisho's post

Netizens had this to say about Tumisho Masha's post:

ncence3819 said:

"Well done for fighting for her!! That's how it should be 50/50!! Enjoy time with her, you are an amazing Dad!! God bless you."

gabrielacris28 lauded:

"She knows you love her and that you will always go to the ends of the earth for her. Keep on being the dad you are."

brendagobi shared:

"My nephew is going through the same challenge, and it’s painful to see how unequal fathers get treated by our legal system."

sessyn reacted:

"It pains my heart when parents use kids to fight their battles; they disregard the pain that they cause them just to win. Women let us do better, especially when a man fights to be in their kids' lives."

officialhlomladandal responded:

"As men who have walked this journey, we stand with you. Always."

sibimtshali stated:

"God is in every single detail of every story. Oh man. Look at God. This was such an ugly and painful time for so many reasons. But GOD! Thank you for this powerful reminder for us to hold onto faith, Bhuti. Amen and Amen."

