South African Amapiano vocalist Young Stunna recently opened up about why his album is taking so long to be released

An online user had previously made speculations about the reason being the delay, but the star squashed them and shared the real reason

A video of Young Stunna talking about his upcoming album with Slikour went viral on social media

Young Stunna on why his album release is delayed. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

As we close off 2025, many netizens have been wondering and speculating about what is going on regarding the Amapiano vocalist Young Stunna's highly anticipated album, Busiswe.

On Tuesday, 30 December 2025, an online user @TheOGPurist made serious speculation about the reason behind the Amapiano star who previously got injured in East London's album release delay.

The internet user alleged that it might have been because his contract at Piano Hub might have come to an end; however, Sony Music doesn't want to let him go, as he is bringing in a lot of money to the record label.

The user wrote:

"I have a theory as to why Young Stunna is taking so long to drop his album. I think the duration of his contract with Piano Hub is finished, but Sony doesn’t want to let him go because of the money he generates for them. I think the label is delaying the album so they can add his features."

See the post below:

In response to this speculation, the Adiwele hitmaker gave the real reason why he has been delaying his album after he dropped his debut one, Notumato, in 2021. In his short interview clip with Silkour, Young Stunna explained that this album is a thank you for the support he received and that Kabza De Small advised him not to rush through Busiswe, and that he should take his time with it.

He said:

"Busisiwe is just me saying thank you, and Notumato was just the beginning, okay me introducing myself and the pops (Kabza De Small) said that this second album doesn't have to be pressure, he said I just want you to lead me and that's why I compiled the list of the songs and sent it to him, and he said we're gonna take our time with because I want you to deliver something that everybody can enjoy. And for those who don't know who pops is, it's Kabza De Small, he has been the father figure in my life since I have met him."

Watch the interview below:

