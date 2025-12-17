On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, award-winning musician Young Stunna announced that he almost lost his leg in East London

In a statement released on his official Instagram account, the Amapiano star blamed an unnamed promoter, suggesting the incident could have been avoided

As a result of the injury, Young Stunna cancelled six performances at the last minute and is working on alternative dates for the missed shows

Young Stunna announced that he almost lost his leg in East London.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano singer Young Stunna has shared that he will be sidelined for a while after suffering an injury during a recent show.

The Adiwele hitmaker, who previously paused performances after a doctor’s warning, shared that he had cancelled several booked performances as a result of the injury.

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, Young Stunna took to his Instagram account and shared a statement announcing that he had sustained a knee injury while in East London on Monday, 15 December. In the statement, the musician blamed an undisclosed promoter for the negligence that resulted in the knee injury.

“Due to an incident resulting from unprofessional and negligent conduct by an East London promoter on 15 December 2025, I sustained an injury to my knee and am currently seeking medical attention,” he said.

As a result of the injury, Young Stunna was unable to fulfil six Reconciliation Day performances.

“On medical advice, I am unfortunately unable to fulfil my performance commitments scheduled for 16 December 2025, including the following events: Lilian Ngoyi Stadium, Secunda, Vosloorus Stadium, Vosloorus, Hurricane Lifestyle, Katlehong, Nkulee501 & Skroef28 Homecoming, KwaLichaba, Soweto, CSA Showground, Potchefstroom, and Kroonpark Holiday Resort. Kroonstad,” Young Stunna said.

The Imithandazo musician apologised to the organisers whose performances he had cancelled at the eleventh hour due to the injury. He also

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to event organisers, their sponsors. and most importantly, my supporters. Your understanding and continued support is greatly appreciated,” the statement further reads.

Young Stunna said he and his team were working on alternative dates for the affected performances.

“My team is currently working diligently to secure alternative dates for the affected performances. and I look forward to making it up to you very soon. Thank you for your patience, love. and unwavering support,” Young Stunna said.

Read Young Stunna's statement announcing his injury below:

Young Stunna did not provide details regarding the severity of his knee injury, the cause of the injury, or how long he would be sidelined. Young Stunna shared a photo of his swollen, red, and inflamed right knee. The photo was captioned:

“Almost lost my good leg, I’ll be back ❤️‍🩹”

See the screenshot below:

