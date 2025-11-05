South African Amapiano star Young Stunna recently announced that he won't be performing due to his doctor's orders

The star shared on his Instagram page that the doctor said he must rest

Young Stunna won't be in the studio or on stage for a while until he gets approval from the doctor

Young Stunna takes a break from performances. Image: @youngstunna_sa

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano star Young Stunna recently opened up to his fans and followers about his health on social media.

According to Fakazanews, the young star announced that he won't be doing any performances until further notice, as his doctor told him that his body will fail him if he doesn't rest well.

The star, who spoiled his mother previously with a trip to Dubai, further mentioned in his now-deleted Instagram story that he has been working for the whole year, which affected his health.

His doctor said, "You need to rest, your body is rejecting you because you’ve been working all year without rest."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Young Stunna, whose real name is Sandile Msimango, further mentioned that not only will he be laying off on attending gigs, but he will also not be going to studio sessions, as he had planned to also allow his vocal cords to recover.

"My opps gonn’ catch up, who stacking if I ain’t? The mansion ain’t gonn’ buy itself. One thing about us who work hard, we hate relaxing, but I get it, health first, I’ll be back," he wrote.

Young Stunna opened up about his health problems. Image: @youngstunna_sa

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida also took a break from showbiz

In December 2021, Briefly News had also written an article about the popular media personality Nandi Madida taking a break from showbiz to become a full-time mom to her two children she shares with her husband, Zakes Bantwini.

After working on Beyoncé's hit film Black Is King, the singer decided to take a break from showbiz to focus on raising her kids. Nandi Madida said motherhood has been amazing in 2021.

She also mentioned that it was the right time for her to be present in her children's lives.

Who is Young Stunna?

The Amapiano star was born on 17th November 1999 in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa. He is 25 years old. He grew up in a Christian family and often sang in the church choir.

His mother is a vocalist, while his father was an avid fan of Kwaito. Sandile Msimango was initially a hip-hop musician from 2012 before switching to Amapiano, which is now taking over the South African music industry. In 2015, he was part of a music group known as the Mighty Kings.

Young Stunna's performance receives mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano musician Young Stunna went viral recently due to a video of him dancing and performing on stage.

The singer recently performed at the Vaal University of Technology. In a video posted by @MDNnewss on X, Stunna was performing his hit song uShaka with Shaunmusiq and Ftears, and it features DJ Maphorisa and Visca.

Source: Briefly News