Nandi Madida Opens Up About Why She Took a Break to Focus on Being a Momma

Nandi Madida has opened up about her decision to take a break this year to focus on being a momma

The award-winning singer has been away from the spotlight because she has been focusing on raising her bundles of joy Shaka, 5, and Nefi, 2

Zakes Bantwini's boo shared that she wants to take over the globe next year as she has signed with an international management agency

Nandi Madida has explained why she took a break from her busy schedule to focus on being a momma to her two bundles of joy. The stunner and her hubby, Zakes Bantwini, have a little son and daughter together named Shaka, 5, and Nefi, 2.

Nandi Madida took a break from showbiz to focus on motherhood. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

After working on Beyoncé's hit film Black Is King, the singer decided to take a break from showbiz to focus on raising her kids. Nandi Madida said motherhood has been amazing this year.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nandi Madida said this year was the right time for her to be present in her children's life. She also revealed that she has big plans for 2022.

The award-winning singer has signed with an international artist management agency and wants to shine globally next year. The publication reports that she said:

"I just signed to Macro [M88] — if you see Taraji P Henson commenting on my Instagram it's because we're part of the same management along with Michael B Jordan and others."

Source: Briefly.co.za