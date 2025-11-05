A handful of South African celebrities found love in 2025, and a few of them have already walked down the aisle

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most memorable wedding days from the likes of 947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda, former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi

Just recently, Carte Blanche presenter Claire Mawisa listed the five unknown facts about her wedding day

Anele Mdoda and Zozibini Tunzi got married in 2025 to their loving partners. Image: Zozi_tunzi, Zintathu

These celebrity wedding days dominated headlines for most of 2025. From the likes of Ntando Duma, who got married to singer Una Rams, to former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert, who married her partner of eight years, Enrico Vermaak.

Briefly News explores some of the new and old couples who made things official this year.

Anele and James move step closer to wedding day

Anele Mdoda is technically engaged to Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James, as she clarified the purpose of the ceremony they held. On her radio show, Anele And the Club on 947, she said they only had the welcoming of the groom's family by the bride's family. This was an important step towards them making things official.

Gushing over her husband, Mdoda said, “I am spoiled. I am pampered. I do nothing, which is great. I do cook, but that’s all I need to do. He is my dude. He is my guy. I feel so protected and safe. He’s the one person in the world I don’t have to convince to be on my side.”

Returning the love, the lawyer took to his social media page to show love to his soon-to-be wife. "You carry a light that no darkness can overcome. It is in your kindness, your laughter, your wisdom, and your unwavering faith. Through every season, you rise—graceful, radiant, and powerful. As God's glory rises upon you, I am in awe of how deeply He must love me to have entrusted me with your heart," he said in part.

Some of the celebrities to have tied the knot include Anele Mdoda and Zozibini Tunzi. Image: Zintathu

Zozibini Tunzi weds long-term partner

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi officially became Mrs Bolowana after she married her long-term partner, Luthando Bolowana. They had a dreamy wedding ceremony attended by actress Connie Ferguson, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Basetsana Kumalo, and they held a Xhosa-themed wedding which took place in the Eastern Cape.

Zozi revealed that before they said their 'I do's', they had been together for 10 years. Just a month after their big day, Zozi had this to say, "I can’t believe today marks a full month already since marrying my best friend. What an unbelievably beautiful time it has been."

Zozibini Tunzi got married in 10 years. Image: Zozibini_tunzi

Claire Mawisa lists 5 facts about wedding day

Carte Blanche presenter Claire Mawisa eloped at a beach in Cape Town to her unknown husband.

In a TikTok video, Mawisa revealed to her followers that she only invited five people, "In total, there were seven of us. I felt like it was perfect, it resonated with us, and it felt very sacred."

Her intention for the day was to make this as sacred as possible. Another interesting fact was that she kept everything hush-hush.

Mawisa is yet to reveal who her husband is, much less post a photo of him.

Ntando and Una's marriage scrutinised

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma and her husband Una Rams were all lovey-dovey at the singer's recent event.

The couple left fans feeling all fuzzy inside from their public displays of affection, and were instantly dubbed relationship goals.

