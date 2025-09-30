Ntando Duma and her husband Una Rams were all lovey-dovey at the singer's recent event

The couple left fans feeling all fuzzy inside from their public displays of affection, and were instantly dubbed relationship goals

Meanwhile, their photos garnered as much criticism as they did support, with some people labelling Una a "simp" for marrying someone's baby mama

Ntando Duma and her husband, Una Rams, enjoyed their time together at his album release party. Images: dumantando

Everyone is talking about Ntando Duma and Una Rams after seeing their latest pictures together.

United at the launch of the singer's debut album on 24 September 2025, the couple shared a romantic moment, celebrating Una's new project, which is a testament to their love.

Meet Me At The Altar is a soundtrack to the Rambanis' love story that many have had the pleasure to see unfold over the past few months. A proud wife, Ntando said she was honoured to be part of the magical moment:

"I am so honoured to be a part of your journey and to see the impact you have on our family, especially our children. You are a blessing, an inspiration, and I look forward to seeing the continued unfolding of your purpose."

Of course, she couldn't help but boast about being the inspiration behind the incredible body of work, from the lyrics to the cover art from their fairytale wedding:

"I’m so honoured that the entire album is dedicated to your beautiful wife."

She shared pictures from the event, where loved ones and peers commemorated Heritage Day by wearing bright and bold traditional clothing. Despite wearing a tuxedo, Una's album showcases his Venda roots, which have been greatly celebrated throughout his career.

Ntando Duma cheered and congratulated her husband, Una Rams, for the release of his debut album. Image: dumantando

Followers took to social media to share their thoughts on the couple's love story, and their feedback was a blend of praise and criticism.

See the pictures from the album launch below:

How did social media react?

Fans and followers gushed over the Rambanis' love story. Read their comments below:

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe said:

"So so so proud of you, family."

sivemabuya wrote:

"My favourite Makoti. I adore you two."

nhlapobongiwe was impressed:

"A whole album dedicated to you, imagine. You are loved, sis. I have listened to the whole album, and your husband is multitalented. His voice, the words, so soothing. Stay blessed."

maps_delight added:

"No one can convince me otherwise, love is the most beautiful thing."

snzobo407 posted:

"They look so good together."

Ntando Duma and Una Rams' marriage continues to fuel praise and criticism on social media. Image: unarams

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others criticised Una Rams for marrying someone who already had a child.

This comes after Ntando Duma declared in an interview that she would have never dated a single father despite having a child of her own.

IAm_The1st said:

"Same guy who married someone's baby mother. Wonder where his dad is? Probably raised by a single woman."

mah31935 anticipated:

"Welele. The heartbreak and financial loss that awaits this boy will need to be studied."

mnm_meya asked:

"Hawu, it was an industry marriage?"

Una Rams celebrates Ntando Duma's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Una Rams' heartfelt birthday message to his wife, Ntando Duma.

The singer poured his heart out, expressing his undying love for his beloved and vowed to stand by her through thick and thin.

