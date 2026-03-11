A blood-boiling video taken by a school teacher had gone viral, and it ignited a storm on social media

In the clip, the teacher attempted to humiliate a young boy who could not afford to pay to eat a pie like his peers

South African social media influencer Mandisi Tshingana has since stepped in and helped raise funds for the pupil

The saying, it takes a village to raise a child has been echoed by social media users after a child was humiliated by his school teacher.

South African influencer Mandisi Tshingana had started a fundraiser for the pupil, and Mzansi really pulled through.

Influencer raises funds for young pupil

Since the video dropped, Mandisi, who previously raised money for Nandi Nyembe's burial, went on a rampage and dragged the school teacher. He then advocated for people to chip in whatever money they can to buy the child pie. But out of generosity, people donated R38,000 for the young pupil, and the funds are growing.

In the clip, the educator filmed all the kids eating, and the young boy's desk was empty. He then hid his face with his hand as the teacher released harsh words about the boy's parents.

Check out the clip posted by @ChrisExcel below:

Below are some of the reactions online:

@ms_tourist said:

"A sad video."

@SthembiD questioned:

"When the spirit of loss and destruction locates you, it makes you do seriously horrible things. Why would a teacher do something so evil?"

@StheNgcobo_ stated:

"I wonder what the real intention was here; some people are just heartless."

@SthembiD shared:

"We must find this horrible human being and must be fired. Maybe then she will understand that some parents abanayo imali for extra meals they request in school. So annoyed."

@LeboMKeswa was angry:

"Ooohhh no man, this is ever so inhumane and evil. The worst thing is she’s taking the video herself. Let’s find the child and assist, and he needs to be removed from her class with immediate effect. Bloody devil."

@Mpumiln asked:

"What a horrible person she is. Utterly disgusting. He is just a child. Why do that to a child?"

@Saltiesunmasked asked:

"Children are off limits man, why exclude a child? Some people are just, just give the poor child a pie and juice and keep it moving."

@mehlulisizwe shared his experience:

"I will never forget my Grade 4 teacher for treating me this way. To this date, I always relate to my learners how my teacher would isolate me, treat me this way because my dad couldn’t afford money for dance lessons and trips."

Mandisi raises funds for Nandi Nyembe

In a previous report from Briefly News, influencer Mandisi Tshingana caught smoke online regarding his fundraising campaigns.

When the influencer raised R40K for late actress Nandi Nyembe's burial, he was accused of being a scammer in the making. His efforts were being questioned by many people online.

