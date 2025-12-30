Sir Trill shared a frustrated Instagram story accusing DJ Sandiso of leaving him stranded after a performance

The amapiano vocalist claimed he topped up flight ticket funds, only for them to be cancelled and pocketed

Mzansi social media users weighed in with mixed reactions, highlighting industry challenges for artists

Amapiano sensation Sir Trill has sparked fresh buzz in Mzansi after publicly accusing fellow musician DJ Sandiso of mishandling logistics following a joint gig.

In a candid Instagram story, the artist detailed how he was left without transport to the airport, forcing him to scramble for alternatives.

He further alleged that flight tickets, which he personally contributed to, were cancelled, with the added funds vanishing.

Sir Trill, who was spotted driving a R4.4 million Mercedes, said that this left him stuck and unable to attend his next commitment.

Mzansi fans of the genre, known for its infectious beats blending house, jazz, and kwaito, quickly picked up on the post, which was shared on the microblogging platform X.

Fans weigh in

Social media erupted with reactions from fans and fellow artists alike.

While some empathised with his plight, others pointed out the ongoing logistical challenges many musicians face in the industry, shedding light on a prevalent issue that often goes unnoticed.

One user, @sthedoingthings, complained:

"Sir Trill is the only artist that has problems every single year. When will he get a break and just release music, get paid fairly for the features, buy his own viano and have other nice things?"

Another user, @bree_peachez, had a complaint of her own, commenting:

"When will people learn that you need your own plan to get back home? How do you trust the next person to get you home? Let alone have them book your flights?"

@February_XV advised:

"Bathong, khante [actually] how much are the tickets? Book the ticket, get home and call your legal representative then sue the promoter."

@Sports_Musik pled:

"This kind of trust must not locate me. He got too relaxed and has too much trust issues."

Fellow musician TCEE also gave some advice:

"My booking fee is inclusive, just to avoid nonsense. Learn or perish."

A user with the handle @xcatly_witit gave legal advice, writing:

"Open a civil claim. They are harming your business. Sue them for damages."

Another user, @thuthukanimyt, shared:

"People are always taking advantage of Sir Trill. It's actually sad to witness."

Sir Trill's best music

Sir Trill's best music features his distinctive smooth vocals on massive amapiano hits like Banyana, John Wick, Yini Sdakwa, Emlanjeni, and Phuze.

His songs are often alongside top artists like Kabza De Small, Daliwonga, and De Mthuda, showcasing his signature style and collaborative power.

Sir Trill, who allegedly failed to pay a R2k bill at a popular club, has solo tracks like On The Floor and his debut album Ghost cemented his status as an amapiano powerhouse.

Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter are allegedly back together

In an unrelated Briefly News report, Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter were allegedly back together after their breakup. They were seen cosy around each other.

