Kwaito legend Zola 7 has gone viral after a photo of him during his days when he was down and out trended

The veteran musician has since gotten back into the music industry, attending gigs and recording music with fellow artists

Fans have celebrated Zola 7's comeback, saying a social media user helped him get to where he is currently

Zola 7’s old pictures have rocked social media. Image: Official_zola7

Bonginkosi Dlamini, also known as Zola 7, is gracing the timelines once more, following a throwback photo of him that is trending.

SA debated on the photo depicting a sickly Zola 7, and compared it to his most recent photo after making his much-anticipated comeback.

Zola 7's comeback celebrated

Taking to social media, @cozmino__ posted a photo of a frail Zola 7 when he was away from the spotlight. He then compared it to his most recent photo, where he was shirtless and looking healthier than ever.

He hailed the controversial social media blogger, Chris Excel, for being one of the accounts that pushed for people to bring Zola 7 back into the game.

"Chris Excel really helped this brother regain his dignity," the account wrote.

Responding to curious fans who were not around when this story gained traction, Cozmino said, "He ran a social media campaign to help him via donations as a token of appreciation, and almost everyone joined in."

Back in 2021, a photo of a frail and down-and-out Zola broke hearts. He opened up about his medical condition, which landed him in the hospital.

In an interview with MacG on his YouTube podcast, Zola said, “I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home, and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating Mageu, porridge and Fish,” the star emotionally revealed.

Zola 7 has returned to the spotlight. Image: Officialzola_7

Mzansi praises Zola 7

Below are some of the reactions from users:

@mr_macaracara reacted:

"I once met him in Melvin, you would swear I was the celebrity, very humble guy."

uMaster_Samz wrote:

"Yeah ne he was born for this. Umntu wabantu. (He is a people's person.)"

@_ayanda_sengane said:

"We almost lost a good brother. This man is a legend. I'm glad he's back on his feet."

@masurpi responded:

"F1 was really heartbreaking. F2 is a sign that when no one appreciates your effort, keep pushing. Success has a way of showing up eventually."

@4Inside_Edge stated:

"Man was a literal meaning of down and out. He's glowing now and beautiful."

@Africa665 praised the star:

"He carried a lot of us out of our situations through his inspiring, positive work, and it really paid when his rainy days came. When he gave people free features: “I helped you for free so that you help others for free as well, that's how we grow as artists and as a nation”.

Zola 7 recently bought a brand-new, luxurious BMW vehicle. Fans praised the star who showed off his new whip as he drove out of a dealership.

Zola 7 dances with fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zola 7 had social media users talking when he was seen spending time with his fans. Nota Baloyi shared a clip of the musician shopping and dancing with fans.

Netizens took to social media over the weekend to comment on the video of the legendary kwaito musician.

