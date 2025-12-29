A man celebrated a major milestone on social media, and people were impressed by him

The new homeowner posted, celebrating officially becoming a property owner, and he inspired many people

Online users commented on the man's post, and they were curious about how he managed to make a major step towards his future within a few years

A man took to X to celebrate a major step towards financial freedom. The young guy took to social media and flexed the progress he made over multiple years.

A man paid off his home within a few years and stunned South Africa. Image: @Richie_moremi

The post of the man celebrating his achievement received thousands of likes. Many people commented, curious about how the man was able to make quick progress.

In a post on X, a man @Richie_moremi shared that he was celebrating officially becoming a homeowner. The man said he took out a mortgage on a house in 2021, and five years later, he was celebrating paying it off. He shared pictures of himself in his home, which he worked to pay off. @Richie_moremi commented after being flooded with questions about how he paid his bond off quickly:

"I’ve been using this as a rental property for the past three years."

Richie_moremi showed some of his work as a construction project manager. Image: @Richie_moremi

South Africa amazed by homeowner

Many people thought that the man @Richie_moremi worked hard to secure his home. Online users were stunned that he managed to do it in five years. See the post that the man shared and read people's comments below.

@ngwanyanamotho wrote:

"The day I experience this, I'm gonna cry every day."

@PaulVolkerSA admired the man:

"Pat yourself on the back, you did it. No supernatural force required."

@WSodinga said:

"Hard work and dedication certainly pay off. Congratulations, brother."

@CliffordPrayer imagined how he did it:

"@Richie_moremi paid the monthly bond repayment daily to kill the bank interest, and on the 30days you actually paid more than the amount expected. Like if you paid R500 daily on a bond of R850 000.00 taken out for 30years, you’ve basically moered the bank cheat code. Bravo."

@kletlape was impressed by the man:

"Oh wow, that's great. Hoping to finish mine by year 10."

@tlotlisomshengu gushed:

"Nice crib, man, and 4-5 years to pay a bond is no small feat."

@omariKings wrote:

"Tell us how you managed to pay for your house in four years when people pay for 25 years."

@Malinga_Kai1 congratulated the young man:

"Well done, you did that!"

@kyle_bule remarked:

"This is exactly how I approach any debt I take."

@Bokang_BigSis gushed:

"When they say buy things you can afford, not minimum payment. Congratulations."

