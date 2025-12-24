A young boy broke open his tin can savings container to reveal how much pocket money he'd saved

The money included a variety of notes and lots of coins from his school spending allowance

South Africans praised the child's discipline and said he would be very successful in future

On the left is a man looking at his phone, and on the right, a young boy opening his piggy bank. Images: @kasi_hustlers and DC Stuidos/Freepik

A young boy has left South Africans impressed after showing off the money he saved from his school pocket money. The video shared by @kasi_hustlers on 18 December 2025 showed the child breaking open a tin can that he had been using as his savings container in his home backyard. The TikTok page is dedicated to sharing South African social and economic affairs. Most of the time, the TikToker features people starting businesses or finding ways to save money.

The video started with a woman recording the young boy as he broke apart the tin can with a stone. Once the container was open, he poured out all the money he had saved. The pile included several notes and lots of coins, with the notes ranging from R10 to R200. The young boy looked proud as he showed just how much he had managed to keep instead of spending it all. His dedication to saving instead of splurging showed discipline for someone his age.

The post went viral as many people praised the young boy's discipline and his ability to save money his school spending money at such a young age. Commenters said he would be very successful as he grows up because of the smart financial habits he's already formed.

A young boy showed off the amount of cash he had saved in a tin can. Images: @kasi_hustlers

SA reacts to the young boy's savings

Netizens shared their thoughts on the savings video on TikToker @kasi_hustlers's page:

@matomemaponyamothibi predicted his future and wrote:

"Big boss in 20yrs."

@nhlamulo_lokuhle shared:

"My daughter thinks this is AI😭"

@timza stated:

"He will be a millionaire just within a year."

@dinahsetlawane praised him:

"Well done, boy ♥️♥️♥️"

@mavardos felt inspired and joked:

"I'm jealous, next year ngiyabangena."

@bright1008 was impressed and wrote:

"Wow 🤩 well done 👍"

Teaching kids smart money habits

According to GoHenry, financial literacy is the ability to make financially responsible decisions in everyday life. It covers everything from saving and investing to spending, earning and borrowing. A Cambridge University study found that financial habits are formed by the age of seven, with most young people developing core behaviours that will affect their financial decisions throughout their lives.

Research shows that children who get financial education are more likely to have good money skills. Students with high financial literacy have better early-career earnings prospects and are more likely to start businesses.

Teaching children about money helps them plan for the future, remain solvent and avoid problem debt later in life. The child shown in TikToker @kasi_hustlers's clip shows that he has knowledge on saving and planning for the future.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

