Global site navigation

“This Breaks My Heart”: NTI Employee in Tears Over Unpaid Salary Saddens South Africans
People

“This Breaks My Heart”: NTI Employee in Tears Over Unpaid Salary Saddens South Africans

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A woman became emotional and aired her financial struggles after not receiving her salary
  • A union accused a national department of failing to meet its obligations and prioritising payments to other service providers
  • Online users flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts on the unfortunate situation

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

A woman was in tears over unpaid salaries.
The online crowd sympathised with a woman struggling financially. Image: @news_spectrum
Source: TikTok

Months of unpaid wages have pushed North West Investment (NTI) employees to escalate their fight by taking their grievances directly to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport. An emotional Lorraine Skothi, who was a part of the group backed by the South African Workers Union Ya Bashumi (SAWU), shared that she couldn't afford basic necessities, which touched the hearts of many.

YFM reports that workers are demanding the immediate release of an overdue subsidy owed to the state-owned bus operator. The union said that the delays have left many families under severe financial strain and could force employees to endure yet another festive season without pay. The media hub also reported that the union accused the department of failing to meet its obligations to NTI while prioritising payments to other service providers.

Read also

"We are so loving": Mzansi proud as South African man gives French e-trike adventurer money

The Department reportedly said it couldn't release the subsidy because the bus operator's management had not met key governance and requirements, making a transfer of public funds unlawful at this stage.

After hearing that the funds would not enter her bank account anytime soon, Lorraine was vocal about her struggles and had to be comforted by fellow SAWU members.

JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

People react to woman's pain

The viral video left many internet users pleading with TikTok users not to use the audio in future videos for entertainment purposes, while others sympathised with Lorraine.

A sad woman looking at her phone.
The woman's story broke people's hearts. Image: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels
Source: UGC

@mansa_michu stated in the comments:

"You can feel the grief, but sadly our people turn everything into a joke."

@lindavanwyk81, who watched the clip said:

"This breaks my heart."

@26coldice wrote under the post:

"My heart aches for this lady. I'm sorry you and others are going through this. I pray for a breakthrough, intervention, and an abundance of blessings over you and all those suffering during this time."

Watch the TikTok video posted on The News Spectrum's account below:

3 Other stories about financial struggles

Read also

"He deserves a hug": Eastern Cape Good Samaritan pays all PEP laybys totalling R132K, SA moved

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
GautengNorth West Province
Hot:
Parker leverett Krystiana tiana Bhuti omdala Ashley morrill