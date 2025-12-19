A woman became emotional and aired her financial struggles after not receiving her salary

Months of unpaid wages have pushed North West Investment (NTI) employees to escalate their fight by taking their grievances directly to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport. An emotional Lorraine Skothi, who was a part of the group backed by the South African Workers Union Ya Bashumi (SAWU), shared that she couldn't afford basic necessities, which touched the hearts of many.

YFM reports that workers are demanding the immediate release of an overdue subsidy owed to the state-owned bus operator. The union said that the delays have left many families under severe financial strain and could force employees to endure yet another festive season without pay. The media hub also reported that the union accused the department of failing to meet its obligations to NTI while prioritising payments to other service providers.

The Department reportedly said it couldn't release the subsidy because the bus operator's management had not met key governance and requirements, making a transfer of public funds unlawful at this stage.

After hearing that the funds would not enter her bank account anytime soon, Lorraine was vocal about her struggles and had to be comforted by fellow SAWU members.

People react to woman's pain

The viral video left many internet users pleading with TikTok users not to use the audio in future videos for entertainment purposes, while others sympathised with Lorraine.

The woman's story broke people's hearts. Image: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels

@mansa_michu stated in the comments:

"You can feel the grief, but sadly our people turn everything into a joke."

@lindavanwyk81, who watched the clip said:

"This breaks my heart."

@26coldice wrote under the post:

"My heart aches for this lady. I'm sorry you and others are going through this. I pray for a breakthrough, intervention, and an abundance of blessings over you and all those suffering during this time."

