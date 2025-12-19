Several retired Springbok rugby players have faced serious financial challenges after retiring from the sport

Legendary forrmer Springboks captain Adriaan Richter sold his 1995 World Cup medal and other memorabilia to cover bills

Other legends, including Naas Botha and Tinus Linee, also struggled with money problems and medical expenses

Retired Springbok stars, including 1995 World Cup champion Adriaan Richter, have faced significant financial hardships, highlighting the challenges some professional rugby players encounter after leaving the sport.

Springboks legend Adriaan Richter during his playing days in the second Test match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, which the Springboks won 27–9. Image : David Rogers

Many former Springboks have had to sell personal memorabilia or assets to cover everyday expenses, shedding light on the often overlooked financial struggles off the field.

Adriaan Richter sells World Cup medal

Former Springbok Adriaan Richter recently auctioned his 1995 Rugby World Cup medal and miniature trophy to cover personal bills, with the medal fetching R62 500 and the trophy R34 000. Richter explained that the decision was driven by necessity, saying he struggled to find work in South Africa and had to support his family.

“I definitely didn’t sell it because I wanted to. It’s just because we live in South Africa, and I can’t find work. It’s not nice,”

Richter shared. Despite the emotional attachment, he had little choice but to part with his treasured memorabilia, including his car and matchday jerseys.

Between 2000 and 2006, Richter ran a farm in Nylstroom, during which he also spent three years coaching the local primary school’s rugby team. After selling the farm in 2006, he and his wife, Christa, relocated to Witbank. Today, the former eighthman holds a managerial role at Darajo Hire, a company owned by Christa.

James Dalton charges Chris Jack (L) as Victor Matfield and Greg Somerville (R) look on, during the all Blacks 4120 win over the Springboks .Image: Ross Land

He played alongside Jame Dalton, who squared off in a charity boxing match with another former Springboks front-rower, Ollie le Roux, on 16 October 2025 in Bloemfontein, reigniting their decades-long rivalry. Other players he played with include Joel Stranksy and the late Jooste van der Westhuizen. Richter is among several former players facing financial insecurity after retirement.

Other Springboks who faced money problems

Adriaan Richter’s struggles are not unique. Marthinus “Tinus” Linee, diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2013, had to sell his Springboks and Western Province blazers to cover medical costs. Thankfully, organisations like the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) and Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund assisted him financially before his passing in 2014, similar to fellow Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen.

In 2016, Springbok flyhalf Naas Botha faced financial difficulties when his estate was sequestrated after failing to pay over R1.1 million in mortgage debt for his Pretoria property. Botha’s story underscores the financial challenges even high-profile former athletes can encounter.

