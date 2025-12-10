Former Springboks star Adriaan Richter’s 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning medal sold for R62,500 shortly after hitting the auction

The medal, personally presented by Nelson Mandela, is considered a rare piece of South African rugby history

Richter also sold a bronzed rugby trophy, while the reasons behind putting the items up for auction remain unknown

The 1995 Rugby World Cup winner’s medal of former Springbok Adriaan Richter has been sold at auction for R62,500, shortly after being listed.

Springboks captain Francois Pienaar holds the trophy as his teammates celebrate in the dressing room after their 1995 Rugby World Cup Final victory against New Zealand.

Source: Getty Images

The medal, presented to Richter by the late President Nelson Mandela, is regarded as a highly significant piece of South African rugby history. He earned it after the Springboks' 15-12 victory over the All Blacks in the final at Ellis Park, even though he didn’t play in the match.

Old Johannesburg Warehouse Auctioneers described the medal as an “extremely rare original winner’s medal,” noting its large gold-gilded silver design,999 purity, 6.5cm diameter, and original ribbon and presentation case. Inscribed with Richter’s name, the medal recognises his contribution as a loose forward and his captaincy during South Africa’s pool match against Romania.

The auction initially valued the medal between R40,000 and R100,000, but it was quickly snapped up by a collector within hours of going live. In addition to the medal, Richter also sold a bronze medal and marble trophy depicting two rugby players, which went for R34,000.

A historic trophy from a pivotal moment in South Africa

The 1995 Rugby World Cup remains a defining moment in South African sport and national history, symbolising unity and reconciliation after apartheid. Nelson Mandela’s presentation of the Webb Ellis Cup to captain Francois Pienaar, while wearing a Springbok jersey, remains an iconic image worldwide.

Since retiring from professional rugby, Richter has pursued farming in Nylstroom, Limpopo, before moving to Witbank in 2006 to take up a managerial role at Darajo Hire. The motivations behind putting his memorabilia on auction have not been publicly disclosed.

Adriaan Richter holds off the England defence during the South Africa versus England second test match in Cape Town. South Africa won the match 27-9.

Source: Getty Images

Between 2000 and 2006, Richter ran a farm in Nylstroom, during which he also spent three years coaching the local primary school’s rugby team. After selling the farm in 2006, he and his wife, Christa, relocated to Witbank. Today, the former eighthman holds a managerial role at Darajo Hire, a company owned by Christa.

He played alongside Jame Dalton, who squared off in a charity boxing match with another former Springboks front-rower, Ollie le Roux, on 16 October 2025 in Bloemfontein, reigniting their decades-long rivalry. Other players he played with include Joel Stranksy and the late Jooste van der Westhuizen.

