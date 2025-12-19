South Africa lost several prominent athletes across rugby, boxing, cricket, football, swimming, and other sports in 2025

The year saw the passing of both legendary veterans and active players who left a mark on their disciplines.

Briefly News remembers these sports figures shaped eras, inspired fans, and left lasting legacies in the national sporting landscape

The South African sports community faced a somber year in 2025, saying goodbye to numerous stars across various disciplines.

From rugby icons and boxing legends to cricket stalwarts, football heroes, and swimming champions, the nation has felt the weight of these losses. Briefly News takes a reflective look at some of the brightest stars whose legacies were sadly dimmed this year.

Legendary boxer Israel Khonkobe, known as ‘The Speed Fire,’ passed away on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at the age of 76 after a period of illness. Born on 10 February in Kimberley, Khonkobe was a former South African Featherweight champion whose remarkable skill and speed left a lasting impact on the boxing community.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro also passed away at the age of 40 on 18 August after reportedly battling a long-term illness. The Zimbabwean international enjoyed a successful spell in the Premier Soccer League, arriving in South Africa 12 years ago when he joined Mpumalanga Black Aces following his standout performance at the COSAFA Cup with the Warriors and Chicken Inn.

South African rower and Princeton University student Kerry Grundlingh tragically died in a car accident while visiting Johannesburg during the U.S. summer break in July.

Remembering rugby icons and other sporting legends

The rugby community also mourned several losses. Hendrik Jacobus “Hennie” van Zyl, a former Springbok wing, passed away on 1 December 2025 at the age of 89. He joins a long list of Springbok legends who died this year, including Des van Jaarsveldt and Johannes Hermanus Hugo Coetzee, who passed away in September.

Jan Boland Coetzee, former Springbok flanker, died suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 80 at his Stellenbosch home on 12 September. Meanwhile, former Springbok fullback and Northam Rhinos head coach Bevan Fortuin passed away in September at the age of 46. Fortuin earned two caps for the Springboks, debuting against Ireland in 2006 and later facing Australia during the 2007 Tri-Nations.

Other notable losses in 2025 spanned a wide range of sports:

Boxing: Lee Dyer, Emile Brice, Daniel Bruwer, Dr Steven Saad, Steve Kalakoda

Cricket: Ron Draper, Kamohelo Mtsweni, Robin Smith

Football: Desmond Chauke, Gerry Francis

Golf: Phil Simmons

Motorsport: Pieter Joubert

Rugby: Piet Bester, Andy van der Watt, Sakkie de Klerk, Piet Strydom, Wally Walters, Kobus van der Merwe, Toy Dannhauser, Norman Mbiko, Cornal Hendricks, Braam Reynecke, Vuyo Maqholo, Daniel Snyman, Max Baise, Lusanda Dumke

Road Running: Jetman Msutu, Cheryl Winn, Desirée du Plessis

Swimming: Joan Harrison

2 participants passed away during Ironman South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that two participants in the swimming portion of the IRONMAN 70.3 in Mossel Bay died on Sunday, 16 November 2025.

Reports indicated that the two competitors, aged 29 and 58, were recovered from the water during the swimming segment of the triathlon. They were both identified as men.

