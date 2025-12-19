An unexpected incident disrupted the early-morning routine at one of South Africa’s best-known golf courses in Gqeberha.

A damaged vehicle was discovered on the course, triggering a response from club officials and authorities.

Despite the disruption, activities at the historic links course continued without interruption.

Staff at Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha were met with an unusual sight on Thursday, 18 December 2025, after finding a burnt-out vehicle inside one of the course’s bunkers during routine morning checks.

The club later confirmed the incident in a statement shared on its official Facebook page. It said all occupants of the vehicle were safe and unharmed, although the car itself was completely destroyed by fire. According to the club, the matter was handed over to the relevant authorities shortly after the discovery. Course officials also confirmed that play continued as scheduled, while the maintenance team began work to restore the affected bunker.

Humewood Golf Club history and status

Opened in 1931, Humewood Golf Course is regarded as one of South Africa’s premier seaside links. Situated along the Gqeberha coastline, the course is known for its rolling fairways, quick greens and thick coastal vegetation.

Humewood has hosted the South African Amateur Championship on ten occasions and the South African Open five times. Golfing legend Bobby Locke once described the course as the finest in the country, drawing comparisons with leading links courses in the British Isles.

The course is also home to a variety of birdlife, including plovers, locally known as kiewietjies, which feature on the club’s emblem. Golfers often conclude their round at the clubhouse, which offers views across the links and Algoa Bay.

South African golf continues to evolve

Beyond Humewood, South Africa boasts several landmark golf destinations. One of the country’s most prestigious estates is Copperleaf, developed under the vision of legendary golfer Ernie Els. Located near Sandton, the estate is set against the Magaliesberg mountains and holds personal significance, having been built on land once owned by Els’ late grandfather, Ernie Vermaak.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg is preparing to host a major addition to its sporting calendar as Castle Lite partners with LIV Golf South Africa for the country’s first-ever tournament. The event will take place at The Club at Steyn City from 19 to 22 March 2026.

Organisers say the tournament will offer more than elite golf, with a festival-style atmosphere planned. Central to this is the 17th hole, known as The Lion’s Den, a stadium-style fan zone designed to bring a more energetic and accessible experience to the sport.

How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised powerhouse.

