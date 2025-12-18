A 21-year-old footballer tragically lost his life in a motorway accident while returning from an away match

Macclesfield FC have confirmed the tragic death of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod following a car accident on a motorway on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The late Ethan McLeod during the Premier League International Cup between Wolverhampton Wanderers and OGC Nice at Aggborough Stadium. Image: Cameron Smith

Source: Getty Images

McLeod was travelling home after Macclesfield’s 2–1 National League North victory over Bedford Town when his vehicle collided near Northampton. Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 10.40pm, and the northbound carriageway remained closed for more than eight hours. Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the accident to come forward.

In a heartfelt statement released on Wednesday 17 December, Macclesfield described McLeod as an exceptionally talented footballer and a deeply respected member of their first-team squad. The club said his loss had left them “devastated beyond words,” highlighting both his professionalism on the pitch and his warmth and positivity off it.

Tributes pour in from clubs and football community

Tributes have since poured in from across English football. Wolverhampton Wanderers, where McLeod spent ten years in the academy from the age of seven, confirmed that a minute’s silence will be observed before their Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday, 20 December. The club also extended support to McLeod’s younger brother, Conor, who is part of Wolves’ under-21 squad.

McLeod joined Macclesfield in July following a successful trial and made three appearances for the Silkmen, scoring once. The Bedford Town match on 16 December was his final appearance. Former clubs Rushall Olympic, Alvechurch, and Stourbridge also paid tribute to the forward, with Rushall Olympic recalling his decisive FA Cup penalty, describing him as a player whose name would remain etched in the club’s history.

Macclesfield confirmed that they will honour McLeod’s memory at their home fixture against Leek Town on Saturday, 20 December, with players, staff, and supporters uniting to remember him.

The late Ethan McLeod challenged during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at New Bucks Head Stadium. Image: Cameron Smith

Source: Getty Images

McLeod's football career

McLeod’s football journey began at Wolverhampton Wanderers before he moved into senior non-league football, where he was widely admired for his commitment, humility, and love for the game. The football community continues to mourn a life cut tragically short, remembering him not only for his ability on the pitch but also for the positivity and professionalism he brought to everyone around him.

2025 has already seen other heartbreaking losses in football. Young footballer Finley Bone tragically passed away after being struck by lightning at a sporting complex on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on Thursday, 30 October. Another young player lost his life after his motorbike collided with a cow while riding home from his father’s birthday party on Monday, 20 October. These incidents, alongside McLeod’s passing, mark a deeply sorrowful year for the football community.

