RG Synman and his wife Saskia took a break from their busy schedules to visit London, enjoying the festive atmosphere and the city’s famous Christmas lights on their annual trip

Over the years, the couple has become one of South Africa’s most admired rugby pairs, balancing their professional careers and personal milestones while sharing glimpses of their life together with fans

Synman recently celebrated key personal achievements on the rugby field, including his 50th Test cap, and this trip offered the couple a chance to relax and enjoy the festive season

United Kingdom-based Springbok player RG Synman and his wife, Saskia, took a moment away from the rugby field to soak in the festive spirit during their annual Christmas lights trip to London.

The couple, who recently celebrated Saskia earning her Master’s in Business Administration degree, have been married for six years, having first met as students at the University of Pretoria.

Their latest Instagram post, shared on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, offered fans a closer look into their life together, showcasing the dazzling Christmas lights of London and the couple against the city’s iconic backdrop. Synman, currently sidelined with an injury while playing for Leinster in the UK rugby league, enjoyed the break alongside Saskia, highlighting the softer side of a life usually dominated by the rigours of professional rugby.

Synman's life in Ireland

The couple continues to be one of South Africa’s most admired rugby pairs, balancing international relocations with their personal and professional lives.

They got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot later that year on 16 November 2019 at Rosemary Hill Farm’s The Greenhouse Café in a memorable ceremony. Their wedding was celebrated with close friends and family, and they spent their honeymoon in Vilanculos, Mozambique.

Since marrying, they relocated to Ireland when Synman signed with Munster Rugby in 2020 and later moved to Leinster in 2024. Saskia has supported his career abroad while building her own, establishing herself in finance and tax, including roles at Ernst & Young and as an indirect tax senior. Beyond their careers, Saskia shares moments of their life on social media, including fun TikTok clips featuring RG, giving fans a deeper look at their relationship.

Springboks rugby career

Synman, who made his Springbok debut in 2018, has overcome injuries and a burn accident in 2021 that temporarily sidelined him from national selection. Despite these setbacks, he has reached impressive milestones, including his 50th Test cap, which coincided with a 24-13 victory over Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium ironically, his home ground with Leinster.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also celebrated a landmark, earning his 100th Test appearance against France, underscoring a period of achievements for South African rugby.

