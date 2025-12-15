Springbok Star RG Snyman’s Wife, Saskia, Graduates with a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance
- Saskia Snyman, wife of Springbok star RG Snyman, has earned her Master’s degree in Banking and Finance, adding a major achievement to the couple’s story
- While RG makes headlines on the rugby field, Saskia has been building her own career and balancing life abroad, showing how the pair navigate high-pressure careers together
- Their journey is a testament to ambition and teamwork, proving that the dedication seen in the Springboks extends into their life off the pitch
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
RG Snyman’s wife, Saskia Snyman, has added another achievement to her name, graduating with a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance.
Known for their strong bond both on and off the field, the couple has grown into one of rugby’s most admired duos. Fans have watched their journey from World Cup glory to quiet personal moments, celebrating each milestone along the way. In November, the couple celebrated together after the Springboks player reached a personal milestone of 50 test caps.
A young Venda medical graduate earned nine distinctions Cum Laude, inspiring South Africans nationwide
Saskia balances studies, family and public life
Completing an MBA is no small task, requiring focus, discipline and perseverance. Saskia managed her studies alongside family responsibilities, travel, and the constant attention that comes with being part of a high-profile couple. RG Snyman celebrated the achievement on Instagram, saying:
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
“Unbelievably proud of you @saskiassnyman. Well done on graduating with your MBA. I know how hard you worked to get here, and I’m happy to celebrate it with you ❤️.”
The graduation ceremony was a family affair, with RG and Saskia’s mother in attendance. Saskia’s degree not only marks a personal milestone but also opens doors for leadership and business opportunities, proving that ambition and education can thrive alongside a rugby life.
Marriage and family for the Snymans
RG Snyman and Saskia began their relationship while both were students at the University of Pretoria, which is a foundation that grew into a long‑standing partnership. They got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot later that year on 16 November 2019 at Rosemary Hill Farm’s The Greenhouse Café in a memorable ceremony. Their wedding was celebrated with close friends and family, and they spent their honeymoon in Vilanculos, Mozambique.
Since marrying, the couple moved to Ireland when RG signed with Munster Rugby in 2020 and later transitioned to Leinster in 2024, showing how Saskia has supported his professional moves abroad while building her own career.
Their life in Ireland isn’t just about rugby: Saskia has developed a strong professional track record, working in finance and tax (including Ernst & Young and as an indirect tax senior), underscoring how both partners pursue demanding careers. Saskia loves sharing glimpses of their life on social media, including light‑hearted moments like TikTok ‘get ready with me’ clips featuring RG in the background
Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.
The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.