Saskia Snyman, wife of Springbok star RG Snyman, has earned her Master’s degree in Banking and Finance, adding a major achievement to the couple’s story

While RG makes headlines on the rugby field, Saskia has been building her own career and balancing life abroad, showing how the pair navigate high-pressure careers together

Their journey is a testament to ambition and teamwork, proving that the dedication seen in the Springboks extends into their life off the pitch

RG Snyman’s wife, Saskia Snyman, has added another achievement to her name, graduating with a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance.

Saskia and RG Synman celebrate in November 2025 after the Springboks star played his 50th Test match. Image:@saskiasnyman

Source: Instagram

Known for their strong bond both on and off the field, the couple has grown into one of rugby’s most admired duos. Fans have watched their journey from World Cup glory to quiet personal moments, celebrating each milestone along the way. In November, the couple celebrated together after the Springboks player reached a personal milestone of 50 test caps.

Saskia balances studies, family and public life

Completing an MBA is no small task, requiring focus, discipline and perseverance. Saskia managed her studies alongside family responsibilities, travel, and the constant attention that comes with being part of a high-profile couple. RG Snyman celebrated the achievement on Instagram, saying:

“Unbelievably proud of you @saskiassnyman. Well done on graduating with your MBA. I know how hard you worked to get here, and I’m happy to celebrate it with you ❤️.”

The graduation ceremony was a family affair, with RG and Saskia’s mother in attendance. Saskia’s degree not only marks a personal milestone but also opens doors for leadership and business opportunities, proving that ambition and education can thrive alongside a rugby life.

Marriage and family for the Snymans

RG Snyman and Saskia began their relationship while both were students at the University of Pretoria, which is a foundation that grew into a long‑standing partnership. They got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot later that year on 16 November 2019 at Rosemary Hill Farm’s The Greenhouse Café in a memorable ceremony. Their wedding was celebrated with close friends and family, and they spent their honeymoon in Vilanculos, Mozambique.

RG Snyman of Leinster leaves the pitch with an injury during the Investec Champions Cup match between Leinster and Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Since marrying, the couple moved to Ireland when RG signed with Munster Rugby in 2020 and later transitioned to Leinster in 2024, showing how Saskia has supported his professional moves abroad while building her own career.

Their life in Ireland isn’t just about rugby: Saskia has developed a strong professional track record, working in finance and tax (including Ernst & Young and as an indirect tax senior), underscoring how both partners pursue demanding careers. Saskia loves sharing glimpses of their life on social media, including light‑hearted moments like TikTok ‘get ready with me’ clips featuring RG in the background

