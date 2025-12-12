A 17-year-old Westering High School learner has been honoured with emotional tributes following his sudden collapse during a rugby training session

The school community, family and the wider rugby fraternity have rallied together, offering support and grief counselling in the aftermath of the tragedy

Police have opened an inquest as messages of remembrance continue to pour in for the young player whose passion for rugby inspired many

A young rugby enthusiast who died during a practice session at a Gqeberha school has been remembered as a teenager who devoted his life to the sport and inspired many of his peers to follow in his footsteps.

Westering High School announce Kungawo Booi's death after getting injured in practice. Photo: Westering High School

Source: Facebook

Kungawo Booi, 17, died at Westering High School last Thursday, 4 December 2025, after collapsing during training. Paramedics attempted to stabilise him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Family pays tribute to dedicated Westering High rugby player

During Wednesday’s memorial service, Kungawo’s uncle, Austin Manqina, said the teenager’s life felt as though “the final whistle had blown too soon.”

Manqina said Kungawo would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the game, noting that he played every match with exceptional heart and inspired those who watched him. He added that his kindness and dedication off it matched Kungawo’s spirit on the field.

He also urged the school’s rugby team to remain vigilant in the sport, encouraging them to stay consistent, focused and committed.

Manqina said the family believed Kungawo had been “summoned to his higher power,” adding that his legacy, passion and resilience would continue to live on. He said the family would always love and remember him.

School counselling offered as a community grieves

Westering High School’s acting principal, Hugo Mulder, also shared a tribute on social media, describing Kungawo as far more than a promising rugby player. Mulder said the Grade 11 learner was a bright, spirited and warm presence in the school community, and that his absence had left a deep void.

Mulder confirmed that the school had arranged professional counselling and emotional support for learners and staff processing the tragedy. He encouraged the “Westering family” to support one another and said the community would continue to honour Kungawo’s memory.

Tributes have continued to pour in from parents, learners and the wider rugby community. One parent shared that Kungawo had an identical twin brother and urged the public to keep the family in their thoughts, calling the incident a sobering reminder of life’s fragility. Club Rugby in the Eastern Cape added that his passing had deeply affected the Westering community and expressed hope that his legacy would continue to inspire future players.

Westering High School held a memorial service for the late rugby star Kungawo Booi on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. Photo: Westering High School

Source: Facebook

Police confirmed that SAPS Kabega Park officers responded to the incident on Thursday afternoon. According to spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, officers were informed that Kungawo had been participating in rugby practice when he was injured. Paramedics treated him on the scene, but he did not survive. An inquest docket has been opened.

Springbok legends who passed away in 2025

Briefly News previously reported that 2025 was one of the darkest years in the history of the Springboks as several legendary figures lost their lives.

From the oldest living Springbok to more recently retired stars, the year became a sombre chapter for South African rugby. Here is a look at some of the icons the rugby community mourned in 2025.

Source: Briefly News