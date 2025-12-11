Bryan Habana, one of South Africa’s most celebrated rugby stars, revealed he was betrayed financially by his father

The mismanagement and misuse of Habana’s earnings only came to light years later, affecting major personal decisions, including attempts to buy a family home

Despite losing a significant amount of money, Habana has reflected on the experience as a harsh but formative lesson

Springboks legend Bryan Habana has opened up on a painful chapter from his early career, revealing how he was financially betrayed by the person he trusted most, his father.

Bryan Habana and Janine Viljoen attend the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards red carpet at Palacio De Cibeles on April 21, 2025. Image: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Habana, who scored a record 67 tries in 124 Tests for South Africa between 2004 and 2016 and played a key role in the 2007 World Cup triumph, made the revelations during a Business of Sport podcast on 10 December 2025.

Habana, who was in Ireland with the Springboks for the Quilter Nations Series in November 2025, explained that while his father acted as his agent, managing his earnings and career decisions, he was secretly misusing the funds. The former World Rugby Player of the Year, now a businessman, shared further details about the ordeal.

The Springboks legend added that trust was a difficult concept to grasp, and he explained that he had placed his trust in his father, who had managed that side of his life from a very young age, only to discover eight years later that the trust he thought he had was not honoured.

The costly discovery: How Habana found out

The truth came to light in 2009, following Habana’s move from the Bulls to the Stormers, when he attempted to access his savings to purchase a family home in Cape Town.

“We had to put down a deposit on a house, and I went to my dad and said, ‘Listen, I need to take a bit of money out of my nest egg,’” Habana recounted.

“The more I asked, the more the money wasn’t coming.”

Bryan Habana sits dejected in the sin bin after he received a yellow card during the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand. Image: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

The situation reached a critical point when the estate agent warned Habana that they risked losing the property. He explained that it was their dream home and, unable to access any of his savings, he was forced to arrange bridging finance.

The matter came to a head in early 2010 when Habana decided to contact his sponsors directly. He recounted how the CEO of Canterbury International responded immediately, confirming that they had signed him for five years and paid a substantial re-signing fee. When Habana asked his father about the payment, his father claimed he had not received anything, despite Habana having the contract in front of him.

Habana later discovered that a trust he had believed existed in his name, the so-called Bryan Habana Trust, into which he assumed all his commercial earnings were being paid, did not exist. In reality, the funds had been deposited into his father’s own bank account.

The fallout from the betrayal was lasting. Habana revealed that when he confronted his father with the evidence, his father denied all wrongdoing, leaving Habana without any of the money from his Gillette deal.

He explained that reconciliation would only be possible if both sides were honest. Habana said he would be willing to forgive if his father was prepared to meet him halfway, but that opportunity never came.

For now, Habana’s attention is entirely on his immediate family. He emphasised that his “tribe” is his top priority, naming his wife, Janine, and their sons as what matters most in his life.

Habana’s legacy in rugby is unmatched. Renowned for his blistering pace and try-scoring ability, he earned 124 Springbok caps and crossed the try line 67 times in Tests.

He shone at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, equalling Jonah Lomu’s record for most tries in a single tournament and earning the IRB Player of the Year award that same year. His performances established him as one of South Africa’s most iconic rugby players.

Since retiring in 2018, Habana has transitioned into the business world, applying the same discipline and dedication that marked his rugby career. His entrepreneurial ventures showcase a commitment to success off the field, demonstrating that the drive of a world-class athlete can translate into new arenas.

