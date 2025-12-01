A man detailed his shocking discovery that his girlfriend of two years was married and had a child, a discovery that went viral, leaving viewers stunned

The painful truth revealed at 1 AM was detailed in a TikTok video after a call from the woman’s husband, who provided proof of their marriage and family life

Social media users reacted with a mix of shock, sympathy, and humour, joking about the married woman’s act, and offering the heartbroken man support

A man’s emotional confession about a two-year relationship built on a shocking secret went viral, exposing a story of deceit that left both him and the internet reeling.

The personal TikTok video, shared by @anathi_nonxuba, revealed a painful truth and garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were stunned at the woman’s level of deceit.

The video features the man sharing his raw pain and disbelief after discovering that his girlfriend of two years was married and a mother, facts he was unaware of. The revelation came at 1 AM when he received a WhatsApp call from the woman's husband. The husband confirmed that his wife was not only married but living with him and their child. To solidify his claims, the husband sent undeniable photographic proof, including pictures from their lobola day, Christmas family portraits, and other moments in their shared life.

The woman’s husband confronts the man

The cheated man, who did not name his girlfriend in the video, expressed his profound confusion to the news. TikTok user @anathi_nonxuba recounted that they had met in September 2023, and throughout their relationship, he had never seen any signs of infidelity or felt the need to check her phone. The deception was even more shocking because they spoke every single day, and she always answered his calls, even after moving from Bloemfontein to Pretoria in June 2024 for a new job. He concluded his heartbreaking story by confessing that he felt stupid for missing all the signs, emphasising that he was never suspicious at all. He also confirmed that he is now single.

SA reacts with humour

The clip went viral, garnering 815K views, 69K likes, and over 8.8K comments from social media users who reacted with a complex mix of emotions, largely leaning into humour. Many women, in particular, expressed shock at how the tables had turned, jokingly proclaiming that a married woman was now the face of infidelity. Others humorously suggested that the married woman should be a chairperson in the Women’s Conference. Amidst the jokes, some users offered genuine sympathy, noting his good looks and promising him that time would heal his pain.

User @Jheckin teased:

"She really loves you🥺🥺see how she protected your feelings? Very demure😭."

User @Mathapelo Matjila commented:

"I'm so proud of you for talking about it. This will help you heal. All the best. You're a handsome guy, and you're well spoken. I am going to Bloemfontein next week for Casper, you must come."

User @lisaa_mkhize joked:

"She’s just a girl, ukhohliwe (she forgot)🥺!"

User @sherrrlyn said:

"How the tables have turned."

User @Sonelle Davids shared:

"A win is a win. Askies! 1/0, but we move."

User @Nonkululeko Dube commented:

"Nothing new here. We're always finding out that a man is married. Join the club 😂."

User @swatii_hun said:

"Two years of a fully functional relationship on the side as a married woman is another level of witchcraft, because what? That time I can't even find a boyfriend 😒 🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

