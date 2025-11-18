A woman shared a powerful video addressing side chicks who have children with married men, arguing that they should not involve the wife the same way they did not when they started the relationships

The controversial clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and sparking a fierce debate about the boundaries of loyalty in relationships marked by cheating

Many social media users agreed with the sentiment, noting that the children born from such unions are often the ones who suffer the most from the complex situation.

A local woman shared her views on women having children with married men. Image: @oratile_mogoru

Source: TikTok

A woman’s controversial video addressing the complex ethics of infidelity and parental responsibility sparked a fierce debate across social media.

The candid clip, shared on TikTok by @oratie_mogoru, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who shared the same sentiments, and others who focused on the difficult boundaries of loyalty in relationships marked by cheating.

The video began with the woman stating she came in peace, acknowledging that women who date married men do not owe the wives any loyalty. She, however, raised a critical point directed at those who choose to have a “love child” with married men and then believe the wife owes their child love or support. She urged these women to “keep the same energy,” asserting that the wife does not owe the child anything, as the mother was fully aware that the man was unavailable.

The woman addresses side chicks

The woman, TikTok user @oratie_mogoru, questioned how such a situation could be navigated, asking viewers if a side partner could force someone else (the wife) to love a child who serves as a constant, painful reminder of the husband's infidelity. She concluded with a firm final reminder, reminding the side chicks that they don't owe the wives anything, and that the wives also don’t owe their love child anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman had many wives sharing the same sentiments. Image: @oratile_mogoru

Source: TikTok

SA supports the woman’s views

The comments section was filled with reactions from social media users who mostly agreed with the speaker's core message. Many viewers noted how it is always the children born in such situations who suffer the most because of the adults' decisions.

Some argued that if the relationship began and was maintained as a secret from the wife, then every resulting consequence, including the child, should also remain a secret. One viewer shared a heartbreaking story of enduring her father's infidelity, which resulted in children out of wedlock, noting that her own mother has not recovered from the betrayal even after 10 years.

User @LUCKOL said:

"True, the child is the one who suffers more in this situation. Rejection ga e monate hle (is not nice at all)."

User @user Mapule Tlholoe wa Army added:

"They compete with the wife and make things difficult for the child."

User @0762389245_nomsa shared:

"If i may ask, who garnishes the wife? Is it the baby mama or the courts?"

User @lekgarebe commented:

"Secret lover, secret child, we also don't owe them anything .🤣🤣Moya ke wa (the spirit of the) same energy ❤."

User @ntuxu shared:

"Somebody finally said it 🙏."

User @Noks 🇿🇦 said:

"Children are innocent" 🙄. Well, innocence is subjective and a social construct, varying based on context, culture, and individual perspective."

User @𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖞 𝕾𝖈𝖔𝖗𝖕𝖎𝖔 added:

"Well, at home, it’s vice versa😭. My mom is the one telling side chicks about our situation. My dad is really taking care of those side chicks and their children, it’s been almost 10 years, my mom hasn’t moved on 😓💔."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about infidelity

A married woman’s candid recording of her children's surprising revelations about their father's girlfriend sparked a widespread online discussion.

A 40-year-old woman wrote to a local radio station's segment, seeking urgent marital advice regarding her husband’s persistent infidelity spanning two decades.

An emotional woman detailed her husband's infidelity, claiming he left two months after they got married and had not been back.

Source: Briefly News