A young woman pranked her mother by pretending to eat nine slices of bread for breakfast, sparking a hilarious and dramatic confrontation in the family lounge

The entertaining clip went viral on TikTok, with viewers unable to contain their laughter over the mother’s dramatic facial expressions and cultural reactions

Social media users agreed that the woman was a “true Xhosa mom,” with others questioning how she included the Holy Spirit and the bread consumption skit

A local woman's simple prank on her mother resulted in a chaotic and hilarious viral video, proving that a mother's concern knows no bounds.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @likhonancapayi, was met with widespread amusement and cultural appreciation from viewers, many of whom said the mother’s reaction to the prank made their day.

The video captures the prank unfolding in the family home on a Sunday morning, before church preparation. The mother was sitting in her bedroom, which is directly connected to the lounge, writing in a book. Her daughter, Likho, enters the lounge and deliberately sits down, immediately catching her mother's attention with a large pile of sliced bread.

The moment the mother saw the quantity of food, she screamed “asoze” (never), expressing her shock and questioning how Likho could eat so much bread for breakfast. She demanded to know why Likho hadn't cooked ipapa (soft porridge made with maize meal) instead. The humour escalates further when TikTok user @likhonancapayi pretends to eat the bread. The mom sternly asks how many slices she is eating, and Likho counts and confirms it is nine slices.

The mother goes into major shock, reminding her daughter that it is only 8:23 AM and questioning how she was going to feel the Holy Spirit in church if she ate a whole loaf, asking if she smokes. She firmly ordered her daughter to put the bread back in the kitchen, reminding her she wasn't the only person in the house.

SA loves the Xhosa mom

The clip went viral, garnering 995K views, 116K likes, and 2.6K comments from social media users who were entertained by the mom’s reaction. Many viewers recognised the mother’s reaction as typical of a “true Xhosa mom,” citing her direct manner and the use of the popular Xhosa word “asoze” to express disbelief. Others found her facial expressions amusing, commenting that the dramatic shift in her face "made their day."

User @Yoleka Nkosi🇿🇦 commented:

"8:23 am😂. She's Xhosa or real 😂."

User @Avuya_ said:

"I just love how we change from being abantwana babo to (their kids) to mntanasekhaya (my sister) 🤣."

User @zoe added:

"Her facial expression when asking 'utheni' (what's wrong with you)?”

User @Sikelelwa Shwababa-M commented:

"The uzowuva njani uMoya OyiNgcwele ugcwele uthe mpuu isisu (how are you going to feel the Holy Spirit on a full stomach) shows umama likholwa (is a Christian), and that’s the comment for me🔥!"

User @Siba shared:

"Ngu 08:23 dusted me off. Oh Sana, you made my day 😂."

User @iGubevukazi joked:

“Asoze” is the Xhosa people’s favourite word 😭."

