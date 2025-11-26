An experimental woman shared her successful first attempt at making biltong from her kasi home, producing a product similar in appearance to the Woolworths brand

The compelling post, shared on Reddit, attracted massive views and praise for her impressive DIY skills and confidence from viewers who expressed that her post made them hungry

Social media users were stunned by the perfect result, offering advice on refining her recipe and joking about the need for "khaki clothes" to complete the farmer aesthetic

A post shared by a woman from a local township showcased the results of a biltong made by a first timer. Image: Andrea Piacquadio

A proud local woman’s first attempt at a classic South African delicacy, biltong, resulted in an online sensation and widespread praise.

The fascinating post, shared on Reddit by @Minute-Conference-86, showcased impressive DIY talent and culinary success, attracting many comments from social media users who were impressed by her first attempt.

The post features a picture of the finished product: a homemade biltong. The outside of the meat was nicely coated in seasoning, still moist, and boasted a pink colour on the inside, with visible fat on top. The high quality of her first batch was evident and could easily be mistaken for biltong from major grocery stores.

The woman showcases her homemade biltong

In the post shared on Reddit by @Minute-Conference-86, she shared a humorous confession that all she could hear while eating the successful batch was the song “Kaptein” playing in her head, adding a layer of self-congratulatory pride. She was very proud of her successful attempt, which she made at her township home. She noted that her next batch would be even better, as she planned to use less seasoning. The humorous DIY queen finished her clip by stating that all she needed now was khaki clothes (traditional farmer's attire) to complete her new persona.

Some social media users were motivated to learn her tricks and asked for the recipe. Image: Antoni Shkraba Studio

SA applauds for the woman

The comments section was filled with reactions from social media users who were impressed by her work. Many viewers showered her with compliments, calling the biltong scrumptious and noting how perfect the middle part of the meat looked. Some were interested in learning the biltong-making skill, asking for the recipe. They asked questions about the type of meat she used and the specific machine she utilised for drying the biltong. Others wished to buy it in kilos.

User @PsychoMom_PubG said:

"I can taste and smell it from the photo. It looks so good!! As someone else said, that soft red bit in the middle is just perfect."

User @xeph added:

"Looks great! Nice work!"

User @Rust_Bucket2020 commented:

"As a Xhosa guy from the lalis (village), I'm joining you in this, very soon. I've been looking at all the things needed, and I saw Pick'n Pay has ready-to-hang steaks. I saw someone mentioned they had to buy a bulb for their dryer, and that just confused me now."

User @Effective-Bit-500 shared:

"I've also been making Biltong lately. I buy 2kg (Cut into 8 pieces), place it in vinegar for 3 to 5 hours, and leave it to dry for 3 and a half to 4 days. I like my biltong more wet. (I use silverside and my own select spices)."

User @zwaksSFW added:

"That looks amazing."

User RoselDavis said:

"Girl, I'm going to need a recipe 🤤."

The woman's biltong post on as shared on Reddit. Image: Minute-Conference-86

