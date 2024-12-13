A mom visiting her son and his wife made sure they felt comfortable in their own space without any restrictions

She assured her makoti that she could be herself and dress in any way, reminding her that she was the visitor in her home

The daughter-in-law shared the sweet moment in a post on her TikTok account, and Mzansi peeps showered the mom with praise

A woman shared a video of her husband's mom showing her love and respect. Image: @mvelo_fente

Source: TikTok

A mother determined not to cramp her son and daughter-in-law's style shared a heartwarming message with her makoti, easing some of the traditional Xhosa rules during her visit to their home in Cape Town.

The makoti shared the clip of the interaction with her hubby's mom on her TikTok account, @mvelo_fente, which attracted 443K views.

The mom gives her makoti a sweet lecture

The clip shows the mom, who appears comfortable in her son and makoti's home, sitting and saying she wants the makoti to feel at home since she and her husband are visitors.

The mom says that when the makoti is in Cofimvaba, she can embrace her role, but in Cape Town, she should do whatever she likes, whether they are there or not.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi show the mother-in-law love

The post attracted over 1.2K comments from social media users who praised the mom for loving her daughter-in-law and treating her like her child. Some wished for inlaws' lien laws, and others shared terrible experiences with theirs.

User @Zandile said:

"It’s utata in the background saying kukwakho apho🥹 ooh mani uyathandwa nyani (It's the dad in the background saying this is indeed your house, they really love you)❤️."

User @Mrs-M💍commented:

"I told my sister in law the same thing cos she’s still young,now she’s free as a bird.""

User @boikanyodireko added:

"Here's your flowers 🌻, mama you deserve it 👏 much love 💕."

User @nonqaba(Alime) shared:

"Mamazala of the year 🥰."

User @Babes Ka Ntombs said:

"Mamazala for President 🤣."

User @Nellar added:

"Ohh a parent indeed ❤️."

3 Makoti articles covered by Briefly News

A new makoti shared a picture of her white wedding, followed by a video of herself wearing traditional makoti attire and sweeping the yard at her hubby's home.

A Christian woman sang and praised the Lord on stage at her father-in-law's funeral, dressed in her makoti regalia.

A makoti was advised by her elders on how to behave as a married woman and carry herself around her inlaws after the man paid lobola for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News