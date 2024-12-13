“Mamazala of the Year”: Visiting Mom-in-Law Tells Makoti To Wear Anything at Her Home, SA’s Moved
- A mom visiting her son and his wife made sure they felt comfortable in their own space without any restrictions
- She assured her makoti that she could be herself and dress in any way, reminding her that she was the visitor in her home
- The daughter-in-law shared the sweet moment in a post on her TikTok account, and Mzansi peeps showered the mom with praise
A mother determined not to cramp her son and daughter-in-law's style shared a heartwarming message with her makoti, easing some of the traditional Xhosa rules during her visit to their home in Cape Town.
The makoti shared the clip of the interaction with her hubby's mom on her TikTok account, @mvelo_fente, which attracted 443K views.
The mom gives her makoti a sweet lecture
The clip shows the mom, who appears comfortable in her son and makoti's home, sitting and saying she wants the makoti to feel at home since she and her husband are visitors.
The mom says that when the makoti is in Cofimvaba, she can embrace her role, but in Cape Town, she should do whatever she likes, whether they are there or not.
Mzansi show the mother-in-law love
The post attracted over 1.2K comments from social media users who praised the mom for loving her daughter-in-law and treating her like her child. Some wished for inlaws' lien laws, and others shared terrible experiences with theirs.
User @Zandile said:
"It’s utata in the background saying kukwakho apho🥹 ooh mani uyathandwa nyani (It's the dad in the background saying this is indeed your house, they really love you)❤️."
User @Mrs-M💍commented:
"I told my sister in law the same thing cos she’s still young,now she’s free as a bird.""
User @boikanyodireko added:
"Here's your flowers 🌻, mama you deserve it 👏 much love 💕."
User @nonqaba(Alime) shared:
"Mamazala of the year 🥰."
User @Babes Ka Ntombs said:
"Mamazala for President 🤣."
User @Nellar added:
"Ohh a parent indeed ❤️."
