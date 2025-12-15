A young medical graduate shared her graduation moment after completing her MBChB Cum Laude with nine distinctions

The video struck a chord across South Africa, highlighting representation, discipline and the long journey behind becoming a doctor

As the clip spread, it became a symbol of perseverance and hope for students chasing demanding careers

One walk across the stage turned into a nationwide reminder of what dedication can achieve; years of late nights, quiet sacrifices, and unwavering belief came together in a single, powerful moment that inspired thousands beyond the ceremony itself.

Doctor Mulidzwi posed with the Table Mountain view showing at the background. Image: @naomi_mulidzwi

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman left Mzansi beaming with pride after celebrating a major academic milestone in medicine. The video was posted by @naomi_mulidzwi on 13 December 2025 and showed her walking across the graduation stage during her MBChB ceremony. The Stellenbosch University graduate completed her medical degree Cum Laude with an impressive nine distinctions, marking a rare academic achievement. The clip captured the moment she stepped forward in her graduation regalia, highlighting years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice coming together in one proud walk.

Beyond the graduation walk, the achievement carried a deeper meaning for many South Africans. As a Venda woman excelling in one of the country’s most demanding fields, her success reflected both personal determination and broader representation in medicine. Completing an MBChB degree already requires intense academic pressure, long hours and emotional resilience, and doing so with nine distinctions placed her among the top-performing graduates.

Young South African doctor inspires Mzansi

Graduating Cum Laude from Stellenbosch University added further weight to the achievement, given the institution’s rigorous standards and competitive medical programme. Many netizens related to user @naomi_mulidzwi's story because it symbolised perseverance, discipline and the payoff of staying committed to a long-term goal. The graduation walk resonated with young people chasing demanding careers, parents supporting children through university, and communities celebrating one of their own reaching the highest levels of education.

Mzansi responded with overwhelming admiration and encouragement. Viewers praised her work ethic, intelligence and humility, while others highlighted how inspiring it was to see young black women thriving in medicine. The moment became more than a graduation clip, turning into a shared celebration of excellence, possibility and national pride.

The picture on the left showed the graduation stage. Image: @naomi_mulidzwi

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Bandile wrote:

“9 distinctions? You were made for this.”

Romeo Newman wrote:

“This is the content we signed up for.”

Nyawoezineswekile M wrote:

“Not me getting goose bumps. Congratulations, stranger.”

Sineka wrote:

“Well done, internet stranger.”

Busi wrote:

“Congrats, Ephesians 3:20.”

Ontshi wrote:

“OMG, congratulations.”

Thi wrote:

“Congratulations! We love this for you.”

Okhi08 wrote:

“Damn! I love an educated girlie, congratulations vho-Dokotela.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

