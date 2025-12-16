A single payslip shared online challenged long-held beliefs about qualifications and income, especially for those who feel limited by not having a degree

The story sparked deeper conversations about industries, experience and how some career paths quietly offer stability without following the traditional route

Many viewers related to the sense of surprise and hope the story carried, particularly younger South Africans still deciding which direction to take after school

One document shifted how people view opportunity beyond formal education, challenging long-held beliefs about success and proving that alternative paths can open just as many doors.

TikTok creator @liferesetwithboni publicly posted a video on 15 December 2025 that quickly drew attention after revealing the salary of a clerk with only a matric qualification. In the video, Boni reviewed an anonymously submitted payslip, which showed the clerk earning R36,257 per month before deductions and taking home around R25,000. The content formed part of her ongoing series focused on salary transparency, where she analyses real payslips to educate viewers about career paths and income potential across industries.

Boni is known for sharing practical career advice, especially for young people who may not have access to higher education. She often uses real-life examples to demonstrate that certain industries prioritise experience and skills over formal qualifications. According to job search site Indeed, the average salary for a clerk in Cape Town is R11,570 per month, making the payslip in question stand out even more and highlighting how roles can differ widely depending on sector and employer.

Salary transparency in South Africa

User @liferesetwithboni’s video resonated because many South Africans feel discouraged by the belief that success is only possible through university degrees. Seeing a matric-only qualification linked to a solid income challenged that narrative. The transparency element also played a role, as pay slips are rarely shared openly, making the content both educational and eye-opening.

Viewers reacted with a mix of shock, hope and curiosity. For many, the video reignited conversations around alternative career routabout alternative career paths, salary expectations, and the importance of strategically choosing industries, salary expectations and the importance of choosing industries strategically rather than following a single definition of success.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Mkhabela wrote:

“In logistics, they don't care about qualifications; you can be anything with just matric plus experience.”

Nhlanhla Mqadi wrote:

“Apparently, the cleaners in parliament earn R30,000, so I guess it's possible.”

Jack wrote:

“Salary depends on the company, title & qualification doesn't matter.”

Nombulelo Tladi wrote:

“Wow, that's a good salary. 🙌”

Bhungane Hadebe wrote:

“Where are they working?”

Att wrote:

“This is a good salary. Also, this person has been in the position for only 3 years.”

Kylie Henson wrote:

“I earn R26000 as a senior clerk with matric.”

